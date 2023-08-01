SIERRA VISTA — Before freshmen and new incoming students become swallowed up in the first day crush of 1,800 students marching through Buena High School's hallways, the school's annual Colt Walkabout that was held July 29 is like like a lifeline to help them navigate their way through the maze of rooms in an unfamiliar setting.
And when it comes to the first day of anything, it can be nerve-wracking and intimidating.
Especially when you are a 14- or 15-year old walking into a big, bustling high school on the first day of school that often feels like you’re the odd one out with everyone looking at and judging you every step of the way.
That’s why Buena's annual Colt Walkabout, which allows students and families an opportunity to come visit BHS to learn how to find their way to the school’s classrooms, has been a decades-old tradition that tries to make the first day of school not such a frightening experience.
It's designed to reduce those day-one jitters.
“It gives new students a chance to find different rooms, lockers, wander the halls, how to get to the cafeteria and just get an overall feel of the high school,” said Sierra Vista Unified School District Public Information Officer Valerie Weller.
With BHS staff and upperclassmen on campus answering questions and helping students find their way from one hallway to the next, Colt Walkabout is about making the unfamiliar a little less intimidating.
"It's a big school for a small town," said first year assistant principal Clayton Cox, who has had two of three children graduate from BHS and a third who's currently a senior. "Think of freshmen walking down down the long Buena hallway for the first time after coming from smaller 'country' schools like Palominas where they spent kindergarten to eighth grade. This can be overwhelming."
Colt Walkabout also allows administrators and current student council members to interact with the new students and parents to help them feel more at ease ahead of the new year. For many, getting a jump on their surroundings to feel a little familiar with a new high school environment for approximately 400 incoming freshmen and upper level transfer students is a way to break the ice.
"They see the faces of our cheerleaders, teachers, student council members giving big smiles, directing them to classrooms, and it's a good introduction," added Cox. "Plus it's Saturday, most parents are off work so this gives them an opportunity to walk through with the new school schedules and not feel so lost on the first day."
And when the doors opened up at 9 a.m., they came through in droves, picking up printouts of room locations that would become their road maps, asking questions and trying to find their way.
"Oh my gosh, this is huge," uttered a parent with three new students, marching up a stairway. "Wow."
Student council member Audrey Clayton, a senior who was manning a table with school maps, remembers how intimidating it can be.
"It was a little scary," she said about her first days as a Buena freshman. "I came from a much smaller school, but the walkabout was really helpful."
Sometimes one step at a time is all it takes.
But in the end, learning where to go, what to do and navigating your way through a large, new school is only half the battle.
The real challenge begins Wednesday, Aug. 2 when classes officially start at BHS.
