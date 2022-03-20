SIERRA VISTA — In an increasingly virtually connected world, the necessity of security has been pushed more and more into the forefront. The next generation is already getting a jump on the latest defense and security methods.
Buena High School’s CyberPatriots team is heading into the national finals this weekend of the nationwide CyberPatriots competition — a cyber security competition for middle and high school students — for the first time in eight years.
Sgt. First Class and Buena High School JROTC Army Instructor Centoria Louden said the team has won the national competition twice before in 2011 and 2014.
She said this year’s team has sailed through the preliminary competitions, finishing in first place in the state competition in December and winning the semifinal title in January, qualifying for the national finals.
“So this year, we’re trying to get back to that level of excellence,” Louden said on Friday morning, the beginning of the three-day competition.
She said the team will compete from Cochise College over the weekend.
“They’re given a scenario and they have to run through that scenario and be able to find where all the vulnerabilities are,” said Louden. “And each vulnerability that they find is points. And then, they work on the point system and whoever has the most points achieves victory.
“It’s just your basic cybersecurity items — securing systems, making sure that apps that aren’t supposed to be running aren’t running, users that aren’t supposed to be there aren’t there and there’s no inappropriate access to websites that have been blocked.”
Louden said time is a factor in the competition, but said the time allowance has been cut in half, upping the difficulty level.
Team captain and Buena senior Caleb Mueller said that in addition to time being a factor, they are also given a live threat to counter during the competition — called “The Red Team” — which is composed of a team of cybersecurity professionals.
“This time, we have actual people attacking us and we have to counter it while securing it, and we have a lot more challenges to do in little time,” said Mueller, 17. “Although we’re more nervous, of course, ‘cause of all the challenges, I think it’s going to be a lot more fun trying to counter everything in little time.”
“So in previous levels, we would have a six-hour session — six hours straight where they would work on several different systems,” Louden said. “So, they do Ubuntu (an open source operating system). This year, they added Debian (another open source operating system). And then, they do Windows, and then they do Windows server, and Cisco and Packet Tracer (a cross-platform tool). And they also answer forensic questions.
“The finals this year, we have a very shortened window where it’s about half of that time total (three hours) to do the two portions, which is working on the images, and then, doing our Cisco/Packet Tracer.”
Louden said the CyberPatriots team has been an established part of Buena’s JROTC program since 2009.
Many of the team members have been competing in CyberPatriot competitions since middle school — often inspired by mentors they had along the way.
That spark in cybersecurity came to Buena senior Sam Will, 17, from middle school. Will has been competing in CyberPatriot competitions on and off ever since joining in seventh grade.
“It was actually the mentor I had in middle school, Karl Griffor (former Colonel Smith Middle School STEM instructor), he was a brilliant teacher, he made it fun,” said Will. “And I guess that hope that it was still fun made me want to come back, and it is still fun. I really like it.”
Louden said now more than ever it’s important for youth and adults to learn about cybersecurity in a world that’s rapidly expanding its reliance on online systems and technology.
“If you look at just the way that corporations are run these days, you see in the news at least once every few months how a company has to come forward and say ‘hey guys, your information got hacked. It’s been compromised,’ “ said Louden.
“So, I think it’s important that we have these conversations so that people can build these skills just in general as a population, but also, it gives an opportunity for kids to realize ‘hey, I’m really good at this and this is something I may want to do in the future.’ ‘Cause there is a job in it.
“So, getting the word out, getting people more aware in how to secure themselves in an increasingly connected world, globally, not even just nationally, it’s very important just for everybody in general.”