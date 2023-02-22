SIERRA VISTA — Being proud of the stunning achievements of his DECA students is becoming a habit for Buena High School teacher William Conroy.
But that’s something that Conroy — a 1994 BHS graduate in his fourth year teaching marketing/business and leading the Distributive Education Clubs of America program — wouldn’t mind repeating over and over again.
For the second time in three months, students in Conroy’s DECA class took center stage in the career and technical student activity program that showcased their marketing and entrepreneurial skills.
This time, however, two of them stepped into the national spotlight.
Senior Victoria Kemnitz and junior Taryn Schaff both qualified for the DECA International Career Development Conference by earning two top-tier spots for Colts Corner, the school-based enterprise that was among 461 SBEs achieving a gold standard.
SBEs are managed and operated by students as hands-on learning laboratories that integrate National Curriculum Standards in marketing, finance, hospitality and management.
Their concessions and student store projects will be recognized during DECA’s international conference, where they’ll be given 10 minutes for a presentation on how their SBE achieves several performance indicators
Winning their nominations and gold certifications to the Orlando, Florida, conference in April was anything but a cakewalk for Kemnitz and Schaff.
Conroy said the rigorous project covered different academic and 10 marketing standards just to qualify along with submitting a 30-50 page presentation.
“I am so proud of their work on this project,” said Conroy. “Believe me, it was not easy. If I had to guess, they put about 30 hours of seat time and 40 hours of lab time into the project.”
There were three levels Kemnitz and Schaff could have received: Bronze, silver and gold, and the pair nailed the gold.
“There are only 461 other high schools across the country that met the qualifications for gold certification,” said Conroy. “And now Tori and Taryn will compete in Orlando for their School-Based Enterprise presentation.”
Schaff was thrilled when she learned she was one of Buena’s two students who qualified for the Orlando conference. She worked her tail off for the gold ranking she received from the judges.
“Oh my goodness, I never spent so much time, or worked so long and hard on a project like this one,” said Schaff, who has been taking Conroy’s marketing class for three years. “Especially writing a 50-page paper. But I benefited so much the project and also from Mr. Conroy’s class because it’s preparing me for the real world.
“For me, it’s a great class because I’m a hands-on person, and learning how to solve hands-on, real-world problems has been huge. He’s an amazing teacher who puts his best foot forward and has always been there for me and all the kids in any situation.”
Conroy — who was encouraged to teach DECA by his former high school teacher, Chuck Greene — has a way of inspiring his students to reach for the sky.
In November, his students scored top marks as they competed against high schools across the state in a simulated game-like virtual business competition.
Nine of the top 10 students in Arizona who placed in the entrepreneurship slot were from BHS, and two placed in the top 10 in DECA’s fashion category. Four others were in the top 10 in the restaurant division; two more also landed in the top 10 in both the hotel and sports challenges while another was named in the top 10 in DECA’s accounting division.
Conroy’s class is meant to challenge and prepare students for the competitive world of business.
“My standards for teaching this class are very high,” he said. “This isn’t some elective kids take thinking it’s a class they can just coast through. It’s about learning business and networking principles and how to effectively apply them. Students really want to see how they can interact with the world, and I just give them the opportunity.
“I am really grateful to meet students like Taryn, Tori and all the other Buena DECA students.”
DECA, formerly Distributive Education Clubs of America, is a career and technical student organization formed in 1946 to prepare emerging leaders and entrepreneurs.
Members of DECA said they learned how to organize a presentation about what a business expects from employees while gaining problem-solving skills, empowered them to be effective leaders and connected school to the real world.
They also said DECA prepared them academically for college and careers, helped influence their college plans, their interest in entrepreneurship and owning a business.