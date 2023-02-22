deca

Buena High School DECA student Taryn Schaaf, junior, talks about the DECA International Career Development Conference in Florida as she earned one of two spots with the school's concessions student store project. The other DECA student going is senior Tori Kemnitz.

 MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW

SIERRA VISTA — Being proud of the stunning achievements of his DECA students is becoming a habit for Buena High School teacher William Conroy.

But that’s something that Conroy — a 1994 BHS graduate in his fourth year teaching marketing/business and leading the Distributive Education Clubs of America program — wouldn’t mind repeating over and over again.

