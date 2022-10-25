Nichole Gregory, left, who urged her daughter Megan to apply for 2022 All-National Honor Ensembles, will accompany her to Maryland when she performs in the Soprano I category for the national choir Nov. 3-6.
Buena High's Megan Gregory was chosen from thousands of students to sing in the elite Soprano I section at the 2022 All-National Honor Ensembles in Maryland next week.
Submitted
Nichole Gregory, left, who urged her daughter Megan to apply for 2022 All-National Honor Ensembles, will accompany her to Maryland when she performs in the Soprano I category for the national choir Nov. 3-6.
SIERRA VISTA — Megan Gregory is not only one of the most accomplished sopranos in Arizona. The Buena High School senior also has been honored with a prestigious music award recognizing the best of the best high school musicians in the United States.
Selected from more than several thousand applicants, Gregory was chosen to perform in the National Association for Music Education’s 2022 All-National Honor Ensembles Nov. 3-6 at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland. She’ll be singing with about 30 others in the elite Soprano I category, one of the most honored sections in the national choir.
It’s the third time since 2015 a BHS senior has been named to the distinguished national honor ensembles.
“In July 2022, Megan was notified, along with myself, that she made the National Honor Choir,” said BHS choir teacher Marnie Goulding. “This is truly an accomplishment that Megan earned. Most students are not as dedicated to the process. She exemplifies excellence in all that she does.”
Gregory, who was part of the BHS Rhythmix group that sang its way to two superior awards at last year’s Northern Arizona University Vocal Jazz Madrigal Festival featuring more than 140 high school ensembles, is practically jumping off Cloud Nine.
She has every right to be; she put in the work and then some.
“Oh my gosh, I was sitting on my bed around 10 p.m., and my phone went with an email from NAfME, and I was too nervous to open so I yelled for my mom to read it first,” Gregory said. “First she freaked out when she read they accepted me, then I freaked out, then we both freaked out together and screamed so loud that our voices went up an octave or two.”
The process — along with the competition — just to audition for the National Honor Choir Ensemble is rigorous. It’s hardly a beginner’s singing contest.
“First you have to audition for and make the regional choir,” explained Goulding. “Our region is the Southeast region in Arizona. A student must choose and prepare a song to sing at regionals. Only 25 sopranos are selected for this regional choir. The whole regional audition is 100 points; 60 points come from the solo, and 40 points come from sight-singing. They (the judges) are looking for well-rounded musicians, and Megan did very well.”
Those interested apply in their junior year and submit an audio tape of one song to NAfME’s judges.
Gregory’s submission?
Johannes Brahms’ "Vergebliches Ständchen," which is no easy feat.
“This is one of the more difficult songs in the repertoire available to choose from,” said Goulding. “Megan started learning this song early and did an exceptional job singing it. Along with auditioning on a solo, the student must also sight-sing for a judge.”
Like any competition, there are levels that propel you to the next stage. After making and performing in the Southeast regional choir, Gregory moved onto the next level, the Arizona all-state choir, where she once more auditioned with a solo and sight-sang.
“Again, Megan did well and earned a spot in the 50 sopranos from around the state to make and perform with the all-state choir,” said Goulding.
But Gregory was far from receiving the final audition for the All-National Honor Ensembles. She had to complete the all-state festival, be recommended by its director and the Arizona choral educators in order to qualify for the audition process at the national level.
Starting in May, Gregory did what any top-tier performer does to get to that next rung: Accompanied by Goulding, she dug in and worked her tail off.
“Megan put in extra hours to prepare for the National Honor Choir audition,” said Goulding. “We spent time at the piano working on her audition material. She had to learn a new song and make a video recording of herself singing this new song, a cappella. As a second audition piece, Megan sang 'Vergebliches Ständchen' once again on video. Together we uploaded both songs on the NAfME website.”
Gregory — who performed at the All-City Choir concert last March at the Klein Center of Performing Arts as a member of Rhythmix — has been serious about singing as far as she can remember. She knows there are no shortcuts, sidestepping or easy ways to becoming a top-level performing soprano. There’s only one way to get there: You need to put in the training, the long hours of voice work and have that drive and belief that you can be the best.
And for Gregory, it’s paid off.
Two months after she uploaded her songs, she received notification only a handful out of thousands who apply experience: She made the National Honor Choir.
For Gregory, it’s a dream of a lifetime.
Not bad for someone who almost didn’t apply since she didn’t think she had a chance to make the cut. But thanks to the urging of Goulding and her mother, she went for it.
“I always felt she had a unique and different singing voice from everyone else, more of a choir-type voice that stood out because of the power her voice has,” said her mom Nichole, who sang with daughter in church choirs.
What she’ll experience when she arrives in Maryland next month, accompanied by her mother, will be a comprehensive and musical educational event like no other. As part of the national honor ensembles, she’ll meet top conductors in a program of the nation’s most accomplished high school musicians who have vied for the opportunity to perform in a one-of-a-kind national honors program like this one.
For how devoted and determined she was preparing for her auditions, Gregory’s teacher has nothing but lofty praise for her student.
“Megan Gregory is an exceptional student as well as a gifted singer,” added Goulding. “Any task she is given she goes above and beyond to accomplish.”
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone