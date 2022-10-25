SIERRA VISTA — Megan Gregory is not only one of the most accomplished sopranos in Arizona. The Buena High School senior also has been honored with a prestigious music award recognizing the best of the best high school musicians in the United States.

Selected from more than several thousand applicants, Gregory was chosen to perform in the National Association for Music Education’s 2022 All-National Honor Ensembles Nov. 3-6 at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland. She’ll be singing with about 30 others  in the elite Soprano I category, one of the most honored sections in the national choir.

