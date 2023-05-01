Bella Vista Elementary School fifth grader Diego Lopez seems a bit trepidatious as he walks the Klein Center for the Performing Arts stage to collect his award from Buffalo Soldier President Charles Hancock.
The Southwest Association of Buffalo Soldiers hosted its annual Student Academic Recognition Program last weekend in the Klein Center for the Performing Arts at Buena High School.
CAS fourth grader Avan Lohn proudly receives his medal of recognition from Buffalo Soldier second Vice President Demetria Warren.
Former Buena High student Eric Levy was on hand as the event’s guest speaker.
SIERRA VISTA — Not everyone is a straight A student.
But getting academically better by improving letter grades — as 173 Cochise County students did this school year — goes a long way as the stuff that stands out to the Southwest Association of Buffalo Soldiers.
For the achievement of starting the school year with a C grade or below and being selected by their teachers as those who have shown the most improvement, the 173 were recognized April 29 at the Klein Center for the Performing Arts by the organization’s annual Student Academic Recognition Program.
Like the Buffalo Soldier of long ago, the association said it believes that those students who worked to improve themselves academically should be honored and not forgotten.
Each year since SABS has recognized students for academic improvement, the number honored has significantly grown. Seven years ago, only 10 were recognized; in 2018, it swelled to 140.
The recognition ceremony honoring students from 15 Sierra Vista elementary and middle schools for their academic improvement was packed to near capacity, and the Klein Center thundered with applause when each one was called to the stage to receive a certificate and medal. They all received a hand shake from Sierra Vista Mayor Clea McCaa.
While Buffalo Soldier Days was also a chance for students to hear historic stories of the Buffalo Soldiers, the association’s speakers told the audience that many non-honor students are often forgotten and it wanted to reverse that tradition.
Keynote speaker Eric Levy, a Buena High School graduate who lived in Sierra Vista for more than 20 years before graduating from the University of Arizona South and is now a lawyer in Tucson, congratulated the students for going the extra mile by putting in the effort to improve their grades.
"This day is about you," he said. "Hard work pays off."
He also gave them six nuggets of advice as they make their way through life.
"It's OK to be different," he said. "Be who you are regardless of what anyone thinks."
Pick your path wisely, he told them, and surround yourself with good people.
"If you're around good people who do great things, so will you," he said.
Levy also told them to challenge themselves on a regular basis.
"Get comfortable with being uncomfortable," he said.
He closed his remarks by telling them to never underestimate themselves.
"Don't be your worst enemy," he added. "Prove yourself that you can achieve."
