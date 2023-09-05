The third grade classes are off to a great start this year! The students are diligently working on determining the place value of whole numbers, along with multi-digit addition and subtraction in math. Also, the students are beginning to explore multiplication and division including word problems. In reading, Greenway has adopted a new reading curriculum. Currently, the classes are listening to The Wind in the Willows, and reading the Aladdin and the Wonderful Lamp. Also, classes are revisiting story elements and themes as topics of discovery. In writing, students are currently working on an All About Me project about themselves that includes writing and illustrating their story. In social studies this year, students are identifying countries on a map. In science, students have learned about different types of clouds and will soon investigate the phases of the moon. This is going to be a wonderful year for all of us!
Mrs. Bradshaw
Mrs. Borquez
3rd Grade
Greenway Elementary School
Tombstone
Tombstone High School
The football team defeated San Carlos 48-0 to improve to -0 on the season. The volleyball team defeated Patagonia 3 games to 0. The cross country team competed in the Rico Rico twilight meet. The athletes gave a good effort in their first meet. There was a pep assembly held Friday in which the ACT high achievers were recognized, the sports teams were introduced, and games were played between the classes. This week there will be a home cross country meet Wednesday.
