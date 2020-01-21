SIERRA VISTA — Private schools could soon be allowed to operate in the same areas where public and charter schools do, city officials discussed at a meeting Tuesday. By doing so, Sierra Vista would come into compliance with two revised state laws, one which prohibits zoning requirements against religious organizations.
As is stands now, private schools are prohibited from operating in several zoning districts in the city unless school authorities obtain a conditional use permit, city officials said. Such permits are not required of public or charter schools. Charter schools are independently-operated public schools that have the freedom to design classrooms that meet their students’ needs.
If the city amends its development code though, it will come into compliance with two state statutes, Community Development Director Matt McLachlan told city council members at Tuesday’s work session.
One state statute — 15.189.01 — calls for allowing charter schools to operate in the same districts as public schools. Sierra Vista already allows that under its current development code; the latter would be amended to also include private schools of general education. The amendment also would eliminate the requirement that private schools of general education apply for a conditional use permit, city officials said.
This state statute however, does allow municipalities to prohibit both charter and private schools on property that’s less than one acre and located in a single-family residential zoning district.
The second state statute — 41-1493.03 — prohibits governments from imposing zoning regulations that “treat a religious assembly or institution on less than equal terms with a non-religious assembly or institution.”
In a memo to the City Council, McLachlan stated that in his talks with the city’s attorney, “religious institutions or assembly extends to religious schools, thereby stating that the city cannot impose any additional regulations on religious schools that do not apply to non-religious or public schools.”
“We want to allow private schools of general education in the same places as public schools,” McLachlan said.
McLachlan did not know why the city’s development code had more stringent requirements against private schools. But in his memo, he explained that his staff regularly reviews “current code procedures to reduce obsolete or unnecessary code provisions in expectation of making city government accountable, collaborative and efficient.”
The City Council will vote on the issue Thursday evening at its regular meeting.