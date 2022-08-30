Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

SIERRA VISTA — Cochise College continues to bring top-level staff to its notable roster of administrators.

In its drive for academic excellence as a highly-ranked junior college nationally recognized for 12 top programs in the U.S. by Intelligent.com., Cochise College has named two prominent administrators to new positions.

Tags