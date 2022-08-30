SIERRA VISTA — Cochise College continues to bring top-level staff to its notable roster of administrators.
In its drive for academic excellence as a highly-ranked junior college nationally recognized for 12 top programs in the U.S. by Intelligent.com., Cochise College has named two prominent administrators to new positions.
“Both Dr. James Perey and Dr. Dana Horne bring a combination of energy and excellence to this campus,” said Cochise College president J.D. Rottweiler. “Cochise College has been blessed to have stable advisors, and Dr. Perey and Dr. Horne have replaced them with the vision and talent to take the college to the next level.”
A native Arizonan who has 25 years of experience in education, Dr. James Perey, EdD, was recruited by Cochise College to become executive vice president for academics. Perey — who has served at the secondary, two-year postsecondary and university levels — managed the development and delivery of content and training for workforce development with the Regional Economic Development Center, bridging education and training with industry, before assuming his position with Cochise College.
He also served as the associate vice president for Strategic Initiatives at Yavapai College in Prescott for 19 years. Passionate about making a difference in students' lives and communities, Perey — who holds a master's and a bachelor's degree — has served in the United States Army and received his doctorate of education in organizational leadership with an emphasis in higher education leadership from Grand Canyon University.
”When I saw the mission of Cochise College, I realized that it matched my skill set and also saw it was an opportunity for advancement,” he said. “Cochise College and Sierra Vista have been extremely welcoming and friendly since we have been here.”
Promoted to vice president of Student Services, Dr. Dana Horne, EdD, joined Cochise College in October as executive dean of student services. Before coming to Cochise, she worked at the University of Buffalo School of Social Work as the assistant dean for student and academic affairs for 19 years, where she was also director of Student Services and Student Services coordinator.
She has also been an assistant director and assessment consultant of assessment programs, academic advisor and learning community coordinator, and mentor facilitator in Iowa, Arizona and California for nine years.
“I want Cochise College students to be prepared for the next course of their lives,” she said. “I want them to look back at their time here as a valuable, enjoyable experience and how it had a positive effect on them.”
Since she has assumed her new position, Horne has helped to create a big increase in student enrollment. According to the the college's Office of Institutional Research, enrollment is up 15% above fall 2021 and 16% above fall 2020. Through her initiatives of one-on-one phone calls to students following COVID, which put a damper on enrollment, she said Cochise College’s overall enrollment is up more than 4,000 students since last spring.
“We’re blessed that enrollment is much higher this fall,” she said. “We’re now over 10,000 registered students, which is quite dramatic after the drop during the pandemic.”
Horne also holds a doctorate of education in higher education leadership from Azusa Pacific University, a master of education in higher education from Arizona State University and a bachelor of arts in social sciences from Washington State University. She is certified in student affairs law and policy by NASPA, Student Affairs Administrators in Higher Education.