Cochise College is pleased to announce a new alliance with Arizona State University to provide students a seamless transfer experience with the MyPath2ASU program. MyPath2ASU™ allows students to take the steps needed, at the start of their college experience, to successfully plan their transfer to ASU, ensuring a smooth transition process and student success.
MyPath2ASU™ is a set of customized tools available to transfer students from accredited U.S. regional institutions. These tools ensure a seamless transfer experience to ASU after earning credits or an associate degree from a U.S. community college or university and shortening the time to degree completion.
Nanette Romo, Director of Counseling and Advising for College Cochise, shared, “Cochise College is excited to team up with Arizona State University to offer students an opportunity to continue their higher education path, therefore achieving their educational and financial goals. Our advisors are committed to the seamless transfer process as students use this transfer tool.”
Through this partnership, students using MyPath2ASU™ will find their transfer experience simplified. They will have access to personalized benefits to help them navigate the transfer experience, including:
• End-to-end learner navigation through course-by-course guided pathways
• Ensure course applicability by assisting students with taking courses that apply to their associate and ASU bachelor’s degree
• Guaranteed general admission to ASU and admission into MyPath2ASU™ major choice if all requirements are satisfied; Some majors have additional or higher admission requirements
• More than 400 course-by-course guided pathways into immersion and online ASU degree programs
• Self-service, degree progress tracking through My Transfer Guide to minimize loss of credit
• Connected experience through personalized ASU communications to prepare academically and build a connection to ASU
ASU and Cochise College will work collaboratively to promote educational degree pathways containing ground and online course offerings. These pathways will ensure their courses are applicable toward their degree in their chosen major and minimize credit loss.
