SIERRA VISTA — "Writing is at the end of the day a craft ... To know more about how to do that craft correctly, makes what you intend to communicate more clear, and more heartfelt and better."
Looking for an opportunity to exercise that craft? The annual Creative Writing Celebration — a two-day event of writing workshops and contests that has a 22-year history — is returning once again to Cochise College's Sierra Vista Campus April 8-9 after a hiatus last year due to the pandemic.
Director of the event and English and journalism instructor Alex O'Meara, author of the opening quote in this story, said the event will have four guest presenters who will be hosting writing workshops on poetry, film, publishing and short-story writing.
"Bill Carter — who’s the director of a documentary we call 'Miss Sarajevo' — he’s also the author of three nonfiction books," said O'Meara, who has two published books, one a nonfiction "Chasing Medical Miracles" about clinical trials and the other a novel titled "Bad Day for the Home Team."
"There’s Leslie Clark, who’s a poet," O'Meara said. "She’s going to talk about poetry and the five senses, and how to refine poetry a little bit.
"And then, there’s Ahmed Yusuf, who’s a short-story and memoir writer. He’s originally from Somalia, he now lives here. He’s a great writer, he’s seriously good. And he’s going to be talking about forming characters on the page, a lot of really craft writing things.
"And finally, there’s Jessica Powers — she’s a publisher and her presentation is going to be on ‘how do I get published?’
"So, these are all a breadth of, a real breadth of experience from film, to production, to publishing, and craft and writing and poetry. It’s a really good set up of people."
Workshops begin at 10 a.m. each day, each ending around mid-afternoon. Those interested in attending must register online at www.cochise.edu/cwc by April 1.
The one-day registration fee is $29 and the two-day fee is $49. The two-day fee for seniors is $25. Cochise College students can attend for free, but still need to register before the deadline prior to the event.
One of the presenters, former Cochise College English and creative writing instructor Leslie Clark, said she's going to focus on teaching writers the power of using all five senses in poetry.
"Generally when we describe our world, we tend to concentrate on our sense of sight," said Clark, who was also the former editor of a poetry journal titled "Voices on the Wind." "But other senses can add to the impact of a shared experience, as many poets have shown.
"When I used to teach creative writing at Cochise College, I said ‘We tend to walk around as if we have paper bags over our heads and we don’t really experience our world.’ And writers can’t afford to do that, they have to be aware of all of their senses.”
In addition to the workshops, the Creative Writing Celebration will have two writing contests.
According to Media & Communications Coordinator Sharrina Cook-General, this is the first year the event is offering a youth writing contest for grades K-12 in addition to the adult writing contest.
The youth writing contest will ask participants 18 and younger to submit an original work at a maximum 200 words. The three categories for submissions are grades K-5, 6-8 and 9-12.
O'Meara said the Copper Queen Library in Bisbee and the Sierra Vista Public Library are sponsoring the youth writing contest, providing a panel of judges and a $50 cash prize for the first-place winners in each category.
The adult writing contest has three categories based on genre: Memoir (nonfiction), short-story (fiction) and poetry. O'Meara said the four guest presenters and a Herald/Review staff member will make up the judges. First place will receive a $100 cash prize, second place $50 and $25 for third.
Those interested in entering the competitions must submit their entries via email to writingcontest@cochise.edu by March 25.
O'Meara said he became the director to keep the event's legacy going and to provide a creative and educational resource to writers in Cochise County.
"After COVID and some other interruptions, frankly, it was sort of on the bubble of maybe not happening and I didn’t want to see that happen," said O'Meara.
"It’s a really valuable event in the sense of it’s artistic, it’s about writing, and there are so few things even in Southern Arizona — even Tucson has the book festival — but very few writing workshops things for people to write, who want to write professionally or just for your own interest. Talking to others about writing is really, really important."
The event is sponsored by Cochise College, University South Foundation Inc., Cochise College Foundation’s Diane E. Freund Memorial Writing Celebration Fund, the city of Sierra Vista Leisure and Library Services and the Friends of the Sierra Vista Public Library.
O'Meara and Clark said that it's about giving writers of all ages the tools — in the creative and the business realm — to succeed.
"Writing is pretty much a solitary occupation," said Clark. "So, I think we provide inspiration for writer’s conferences and writer’s groups. I’ve always depended on writer’s groups all my life ... It’s very important to me to get feedback from other writers."
"The business side of writing is a whole other monster," said O'Meara. "It is ‘how do you get an agent?,’ ‘what’s a query letter?,’ ‘what is a nonfiction proposal?’ It can be complicated, it can be overwhelming and intimidating.
"So, knowing some of those rules, knowing some of those ins and outs as you go through that process, is going to save you from basically banging your head against a wall in frustration and maybe make it a little more successful for when you undergo that."
For information on this event, check out the Herald/Review's podcast, the Daily Chirp, for a special episode on this event at www.myheraldreview.com/podcasts/, or listen to it on Spotify, Apple Podcast and Google Podcasts.