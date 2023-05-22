SIERRA VISTA — Cochise College has been designated a Center of Academic Excellence in Cyber Defense by the NSA and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

The prestigious designation is awarded to higher education institutions that meet rigorous program criteria to serve the nation in protecting the National Information Infrastructure.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?