SIERRA VISTA — The National Institute for Staff and Organizational Development has honored two Cochise College faculty members for their outstanding commitment to student success.
Bryan Homrighausen, instructor of Student Success and department chair for Student Success Instruction, and Jessamyn Snider, Spanish instructor and Cultural Events coordinator at the Douglas campus, have been selected as recipients of the NISOD Excellence Award.
The prestigious award celebrates teaching and leadership excellence and recognizes individuals who have demonstrated exemplary service to students, Cochise College and communities.
Homrighausen and Snider will attend the May NISOD conference and receive a special cast pewter medallion. As part of the recognition, they will be included in a booklet and celebrated at the college and during the conference.
Homrighausen, who also serves as co-advisor for the Alpha Mu Zeta Chapter of Phi Theta Kappa, is passionate about helping first-generation and underprepared students connect with their campus community and plan for a successful future.
"It is a humbling experience to be acknowledged for the same excellence award my role models earned," Homrighausen said during an interview.
Born and raised in rural New Mexico, Snider said she feels honored to receive the award and enjoys serving students, the community and Cochise College. She encourages her students to apply their learning in a broader context beyond the classroom, helping them expand their learning and personal goals.
"This approach motivates students to examine themselves more deeply," Snider said.
Three Cochise College staff members will attend the NISOD conference and share their expertise. Dr. Wendy Ashby, instructional designer; Amber Watson, librarian; and Abe Villarreal, campus dean, will present sessions and roundtable discussions on student success and faculty development topics.
Ashby's breakout session, "Do Students Even Read the Syllabus? Why Yes, Virginia, They Do!" explores how a new-faculty mentorship and development program can provide meaningful training opportunities, professional development, technology support and peer-to-peer mentoring.
In her session, "A Person-Centered Approach to Library Instruction," Watson will share her "person-centered" approach to classroom instruction, which involves compassionate and responsive care to foster student success.
Villarreal's roundtable discussion, "Voices of the Borderlands: Stories of Grit and Resilience of Student Success for Transborder Students," focuses on the experiences of transborder students who attend college and navigate life on both sides of the U.S.-Mexico border.
The NISOD Excellence Award recipients and presenters at Cochise College are passionate faculty and staff who inspire and motivate students to achieve their goals. Cochise College is proud to have faculty and staff dedicated to promoting student success.
