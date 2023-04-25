SIERRA VISTA — The National Institute for Staff and Organizational Development has honored two Cochise College faculty members for their outstanding commitment to student success.

Bryan Homrighausen, instructor of Student Success and department chair for Student Success Instruction, and Jessamyn Snider, Spanish instructor and Cultural Events coordinator at the Douglas campus, have been selected as recipients of the NISOD Excellence Award.

