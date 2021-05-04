Registration is now open for the Cochise College summer semester. You can view the Summer 2021 schedule of courses on the college website www.cochise.edu/schedule. Students can register either online through their MyCochise student portal or in person at any campus or center during business hours Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Summer semester classes begin June 1. Find out more important dates and deadlines by viewing the Academic Calendar.
If you are a new student or current student with less than 15 credits completed, please make an appointment with an advisor before registering for classes. To schedule an appointment with an advisor, call (520) 515-5483.
Tuition and fees for summer classes are due the same day you register, by a payment plan, financial aid award, veteran benefits, or payment-in-full. Financial support is available through various financial aid programs, grants and scholarships.
For more information, contact Admissions and Registration at (520) 515-3640/3649 or (520) 515-5336.
Submitted by Cochise College