SIERRA VISTA — When it comes to creating accessible education that supports meaningful careers, it’s hard to top Cochise College, especially with its first responder training.
The school’s First Responders Academy has completed two groundbreaking projects, including constructing a 4.8-acre driving track and introducing an immersive ambulance simulator.
Both state-of-the-art additions revolutionize training methods employed by first responders.
To celebrate the achievements, Cochise College is inviting the public to join the Driving Track ribbon cutting and Ambulance Simulator showcase ceremonies Monday, July 31, with the ribbon cutting ceremony starting at 5 p.m. behind Sierra Vista Fire Station No. 3, 675 Giulio Cesare Ave.
At 6 p.m., guests are invited to the Ambulance Simulator showcase at Cochise College’s Downtown Center, 2600 E. Wilcox Drive.
Through an intergovernmental agreement between the city of Sierra Vista and Cochise College, the driving track is designed to provide students with a safe and controlled environment to master the challenges on the road, allowing them to practice and improve their driving skills. By replicating real-life driving scenarios commonly encountered by first responders and commercial drivers, training on a driving track gives students confidence and proficiency in high-stress situations.
The college will also unveil an innovative ambulance simulator that utilizes virtual reality technology for EMT and paramedic training. Developed by SimLeader, the cutting-edge simulator offers students an immersive experience in realistic emergency response scenarios. By providing a risk-free environment, the simulator gives students invaluable hands-on experience and training hours before they face real-life emergencies.
The event offers attendees an exclusive opportunity to witness firsthand the advancements in first responder training. The showcase will allow visitors to explore the ambulance simulator and its capabilities. Appetizers and refreshments will be served. RSVP to Amber Baxter at baxtera@cochise.edu or 520-515-5428.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone