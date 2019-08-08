TOMBSTONE — Tombstone Unified School District will have a school bus parked in three different locations Saturday for its annual “Stuff the Bus” campaign.
Designed as a school supply donation drive to help students in need, the district will have buses parked in front of the Sierra Vista Walmart, Mr. Shed in Huachuca City and the Family Dollar store in Tombstone from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
“All donated items are given to students who need school supplies,” said Brian Miller, TUSD athletic director. “We’ll have supply lists for shoppers who are interested in participating.”
The district’s past Stuff the Bus events have proven beneficial, with support coming from people who live all over the area.
“We truly appreciate the generous donations we’ve received from everyone,” said TUSD Principal David Thursby. “There are a number of families in our district, some with multiple children enrolled in school, who simply cannot afford the extra burden of purchasing school supplies. The donated items are greatly appreciated.”