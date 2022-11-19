SIERRA VISTA — Elementary school students are often like adults.
Especially trying to manage their emotions when the going gets tough.
Like adults, they sometimes get stuck, stressed or simply become overwhelmed at school.
And that’s when things can become a little testy to navigate.
That’s why Sierra Vista Unified School District's Exceptional Student Services Department felt it important enough to host a Coping Skills & Self-Regulation Night for students and families Nov. 17 at Town & Country Elementary School to learn how to rope in and control those emotions.
“This event may change perspectives and engage out-of-the-box thinking for alternative coping strategies,” said Jane Rivera, a certified occupational therapist assistant who’s been with the district for two years, working hands-on with children from Head Start and Carmichael Elementary School. “These methods will help parents and caregivers teach children self-regulation habits, offering a support system instead of avoiding difficult situations.”
It was also about directing a large crowd that attended to resources to help refocus when stress levels reach a peak, especially those struggling with behaviors at home or at school.
"Many parents may have children at home that have behaviors, or they shut down completely,” added Rivera. “We're looking forward to helping parents and child advocates learn and teach these traits to their children. With practice and support, it will help many change the way they react to a situation and respond. This will be a healthy tool they can add to their current coping skills.”
The event was also for providing professionals of other organizations with information and resources.
“I feel that any parent can have a moment where the light bulb is switched on and realize that the information being provided (here) describes their child,” said Amy Murray, a registered occupational therapist for more than 40 years who helped organize the event, which was funded by Proposition 31, a voter-approved initiative that provides millions of dollars annually in education funding. Each month, the Arizona Department of Education distributes the schools' share of actual sales tax revenues based on student counts.
“So for those families it can make a big difference to understand why their child behaves a certain way,” added Murray, who has been with SVUSD for 23 years and took on the additional role as the district’s lead occupational therapist last year. “Some families just want to learn more and get new or fresh ideas to work with their child at home.”
While it’s normal for 2-year-olds to have tantrums, a child who older and still having meltdowns needs help learning to control their emotions in what child behaviorists call self-regulation.
It’s a skill children need to be taught, and with the right resources, Murray said parents can help them get through potential meltdowns, thanks to techniques outlined at Thursday’s event.
Basically, it’s about knowing how to calm them down when they get upset, handling frustration without an outburst.
“This type of event does not happen very often, and it takes a lot of planning and dedication from staff to make this event successful,” said Murray. “Feedback from parents last year was that they got a lot out of the event and that they should happen more often. I think that each and every parent will get out of the event what they want to take away or feel is important to them.”
With tables packed with informational handouts on topics like "meltdown or temper tantrum," a published book by a district COTA titled "A-Z Book of Coping Skills" and displays with movement activities parents and children can participate in, there were ample resources available to help coping families.
Will the event make a difference or a breakthrough for many families?
“I hope that parents feel that they have learned something new to use for their student or child,” said Murray. “I hope that if they don’t learn anything new that they become refreshed and ignited to help their student/child become more successful.”
Last year, SVUSD hosted an event that was focused more on motor skills with a second one on sensory processing and self-regulation.
“Parents of children with special needs typically learn about sensory processing because they have been informed their child has sensory processing challenges, know of someone who has a child with sensory issues and educates them, or they are proactive and research the topic themselves,” said Murray. “Sensory processing can be very challenging for parents to understand, especially the first time it is being explained to them.”
This year, Murray said the occupational therapy team has more events planned during the school year; one will focus on providing parents with information and resources to help them within the home as well as in the school environment.
Two other events will also be scheduled at different locations throughout the district in different areas in 2023, she added.