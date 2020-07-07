Cochise County School Superintendent Jacqui Clay has been selected to serve on a national career and technical education advisory board.
Clay will be one of only 10 educational professionals from across the country to participate in the Association of Career and Technical Education (ACTE) Virtual Professional Development Advisory Group.
The ACTE’s mission is to provide educational leadership in developing a competitive workforce.
“I am hugely honored to be representing both Arizona and Cochise County as a member of this group,” said Clay. “It’s important we have a voice, and through this partnership with ACTE, I will work to help set up our local students for future career success.”
The ACTE Advisory Group Members include:
Chair -Dr. Patrick Biggerstaff, CTE Director-Area 31 Career Center (IN)
Sandra Adams, Instructional Consultant — Midwest Regional ESC Consultant (IN)
Jeanette Capshaw, Deputy Superintendent — Moore-Norman Technical Center (OK)
Jacqui Clay, Superintendent — Cochise County Superintendent of Schools (AZ)
Submitted by Cochise County