SIERRA VISTA — Getting rave reviews is one thing.
But receiving top praise for a summer school program by Sierra Vista Unified School District’s governing board president makes it even sweeter.
Buena High School student achievement teacher Breanna McDaniel was all smiles at SVUSD’s Aug. 3 board meeting, touting the district’s Summer Academy, a dual remediation and enrichment program for all K-12 students that ran from June 6-July 15.
She had every right to be. The summer program in just its second year was a stunning achievement.
“It was a success,” McDaniel, who is also the Summer Academy coordinator, told the board. “We also learned a lot from last year’s (Summer Academy session).”
While enrollment districtwide was up just slightly from the previous year with 948 students registered at four different school sites, McDaniel said attendance dropped considerably on the last day of the program, down to about 500 students.
But that drop, she said, is normal because of family vacations and other variables that play into summertime. But overall, McDaniel said it was a thoroughly positive experience for everyone involved.
“It was fun, there were a lot of new experiences, parents appreciated the program, it was a classroom experience for classified staff, and there were different enrichment classes offered,” she told the board.
The academy provided a great many remediation classes for students who needed a little extra support in math and English Language Arts at the district’s elementary sites. It also provided enrichment classes as well in courses like art and creative writing.
“My granddaughter couldn’t stop talking about the program,” board President Yolanda Butte told McDaniel. “She had a great time there.”
Perhaps the most significant impact of this year’s Summer Academy was its credit-recovery classes at Buena High, which allowed high school students who struggled through the school year and failed some classes the opportunity to retake those classes and recover those credits to get back on track for graduation.
McDaniel told the board that not only were 236 credits recovered; behavior also improved.
“I think that’s phenomenal,” she said.
Classes offered were English, math, science and social studies while at Bella Vista, Pueblo De Sol and Town & Country, enrichment classes were art, PE, dance, technology, science, coding, creative writing, theater and music.
For high schoolers, enrichment courses were offered in science as well as fiber arts. Creative writing, PE, auto, culinary and graphic arts were also offered.
