No one seems to know for sure how many years Jimmy Dotson served on the Tombstone Unified School District governing board.
Even Dotson isn’t sure.
“I believe that I served on the school board for about 17 years, but it could have been a little longer than that,” said Dotson, who said he started on the school board sometime around 2004.
“I started serving after my wife, Mary (Dotson), who served two four-year terms, decided not to run for reelection,” Dotson said. “I stepped in immediately after her second term ended and have served on and off since that time.”
Dotson’s last TUSD board meeting was in December, as he has decided not to continue serving after more than four terms as a board member.
During his years with the district, Dotson said he worked under three TUSD superintendents, Ron Hebness, Karl Uterhardt and current superintendent Robert Devere. He also has served under two county school superintendents, Trudy Berry and now Jacqui Clay. Dotson also spoke about different board members he worked with through the years.
“I served with my wife’s sister, Anna McMurtie, and I served with Karen Cowan, a Tombstone High School graduate who comes from a local ranching family,” he said.
“In fact, Karen’s father, Bob Cowan, served on the board for decades. He was a board member while I was a Tombstone High School student, and I graduated in 1978. He continued to serve long after I graduated, so he was a board member for a few decades.”
While on the board, Dotson supported programs that he believes have made significant contributions to the school district.
“As a board member I supported adding a new culinary arts kitchen at the high school, which has been a positive addition for our students,” he said. “Bringing the JROTC program to Tombstone High School was another successful program that I supported while serving on the board. Our JROTC has a fantastic rifle team, and one of the only high school JROTC mounted color guards in the country.
“I’m also proud of improvements the school district has made on its state report card. The high school received an ‘A’ rating for the first time, and the two elementary schools have received ‘B’ grades. All three campuses reflect improvements from previous years, and I commend our administrative team, teachers and staff for those improvements.”
Thanks to state funding through the School Facilities Board, Dotson said the school district has come a long way in infrastructure improvements.
“The SFB paid for the new high school, which was completed in 2006, and paid for significant upgrades to buildings on the two elementary school campuses," he said. "Work on those campuses is continuing, and it’s great to see how much those improvements bring to the schools.”
Dotson believes he is leaving the school district on a high point.
“We have a new agriculture and welding building at the high school that will be a great asset for students interested in those kinds of programs,” he noted. “I hope the positive trends that our board has helped to establish continues — along with the great working relationship between board members and school personnel — long after I leave the board.”
Devere will be presenting Dotson with a plaque once County Superintendent Jacqui Clay confirms the number of years he has served on the board. The confusion lies with intermittent times when he stepped off the board after his term ended, then returned to help fill unexpected vacancies.
“I started out serving two terms, or eight years, and returned when I was asked to fill a vacated position,” he said. “I agreed to return, and Superintendent Jacqui Clay appointed me on the board. I finished that term, then left again. Then another vacancy came up, and Jacqui Clay appointed me to the board again. I have continued to serve on the board since that appointment.”
Now retired, Dotson said he plans to fish, hunt and do some traveling, with no aspirations of returning to the school board. Clay has been asked to appoint someone to fill the vacated position.
“I’ve enjoyed serving with Robert Devere as superintendent,” he said. “He’s always investigating better ways to do things and comes up with great ideas to help improve the district, with students’ best interest as a priority.”
Dotson said he is impressed with the current board.
“They are always prepared, have good questions and our board meetings move along smoothly,” he said. “These board members, as well as our previous board with Ben Barber and Mike Hayhurst (both deceased) do not have personal agendas. Their whole focus is on the school school district and what’s best for kids. It’s been a pleasure working with all of them.”