SIERRA VISTA — No one can throw a bowl like Hunter Shojinaga.

Or two or three.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?

Did You Know?

The Cochise College Pit Fire started in 2005 as a collaboration between Cochise College instructors Tate Rich, Mike Garino and potters invited to the college from Mata Ortiz, a small village in Mexico known for its pottery. At the inaugural event, these skilled artisans presented their daily practices and shared their pit firing methods with the Cochise community.

Each year, one talented student studying ceramics is selected to make 1,000 soup bowls.

From there, the pit fire evolved into a large-scale festival. Each year, the communal event rejuvenates ties from previous years while bonding individuals through a commitment in creativity.

A pit fire is an ancient method of “baking” clay that has been placed in a hole or pit dug into the ground with a wood fire burning above, resulting in pieces covered in swirls of colors and patterns. The college celebrates this technique with a festival to celebrate the arts. This year, the bowls will be sold at the Pit Fire Pottery Festival Friday, Oct. 7, as a fundraiser for scholarships and the college's art department. Attendees can purchase the bowl for $10 and fill it with soup made by the college's culinary students. For more info about the festival, go to www.cochise.edu/pitfirefestival.