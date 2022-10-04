SIERRA VISTA — No one can throw a bowl like Hunter Shojinaga.
Or two or three.
Or even four.
The 22-year-old Cochise College general studies major has to be seeing bowls in his sleep: He’s just about finished throwing 1,000 bowls he began late August after he was selected by the college’s Pit Fire Festival Committee for the honors of making the batch for the annual festival at the college's Douglas campus Oct. 7.
That’s if he can squeeze in time for sleep: The Sierra Vista native pulls a 7 p.m.-1 a.m. shift on the floor of The Home Depot when he’s not on a pottery wheel or firing bowls in the school's kiln.
For someone who had no background in ceramics or ever made even a vase out of clay, Shojinaga has come leaps and bounds since the day he first walked into Virginia Pfau Thompson’s pottery class and began working on the school’s pottery wheel.
“I’ve always loved working with my hands,” said Shojinaga, “ and this was so hands-on, and I picked it up pretty easily. I’ve done a lot of knitting and crocheting with my sister and still crochet some now. But making ceramics has been a lot of fun. I really fell in love with it.”
Shojinaga — who graduated with a technology welding degree last spring from Cochise — said he’s been having an absolute blast since he began throwing 200 bowls per week in late summer to get ready for the festival, which the college has been celebrating annually for the last 16 years.
Inspired by pieces made using the sgraffito pottery technique, he’s now carving his own distinctive designs into the bowls for the festival, where they’ll be sold as a fundraiser for scholarships and the college’s art department. Those that are finished are now going through a bisque and glaze firing in the kiln.
His style — which he calls “functionality of the abstract” — caught the eye of his instructor, other students and the festival’s committee.
“He took to the wheel like a fish in water,” said fellow student Terrie Cervantes. “He has a great feel for it. It’s been great watching him work at it.”
Her sentiments were echoed by his ceramic and sculpture instructor.
“He had never been on a pottery wheel before when he came in last spring,” said Thompson, who is department chair of arts and humanities. “He started creating some stuff that usually takes students several semesters to accomplish, and he was soon working at an intermediate level. He works hard at this, and it shows.”
Thompson said each year the festival committee takes turns selecting ceramic students from the Sierra Vista and Douglas campuses for the honor of making 1,000 bowls for the Pit Fire Festival. This time it was the Sierra Vista campus’ turn.
“I have lots of skilled work coming from students at the intermediate level, and it came down to three who were interested in submitting their work to the committee,” said Thompson. “Each made a sample, which the committee voted on, and chose Hunter because they really liked his style, which is very unique.”
Shojinaga is nearing the finish line for completing his 1,000 bowl quest and couldn’t be more pleased with the results and the accolades he's received.
"I hope when people see and feel the bowls, they will react positively to enjoy its functionality and as a piece of art," he said.