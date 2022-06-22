SIERRA VISTA — While Sierra Vista Unified School District students are enjoying their summer break, it was business as usual for the district’s governing board as it rolled up its collective sleeves at Tuesday’s June 21 board meeting to hear about Buena High School’s dual enrollment system and its student guidance counselors.
But before BHS Principal Nicole Young presented the update, SVUSD Superintendent Dr. Eric Holmes told the board he had nothing but praise for the district’s Summer Academy, a dual enrichment program for all K-12 students that runs through July 15 with 958 students registered district-wide.
“I’m very pleased with the progress (of the academy) so far,” he said. “Parents are saying kids are excited by the (class) offerings this year. We have social studies this year that we didn’t have last year. It’s a great thing for this community.”
Holmes — as well as the entire governing board — also acknowledged Kelly Segal, assistant superintendent and Human Resources director, who is retiring after 38 1/3 years as a teacher and administrator.
“She’s dedicated her entire adult life to this school district’s children,” said Holmes. “She graduated from here and also taught here. We’re losing a good one.”
Hoping the high school’s dual enrollment program with Cochise College will continue to grow and provide students with new opportunities, Young told the board the program allows for students to take college classes while in high school. It’s also a cost-effective way for high school students to get a head start on college by earning college credit while attending high school.
“Classes will be taught by Cochise College instructors coming to Buena,” she said. “I’m hoping at the end (of the program), students will have 20-plus credits that can be transferred to any college or university.”
College courses in English, math and chemistry will be offered in both the fall and spring semesters, said Young, while Career and Technical Education courses in nursing, culinary arts, HVAC and welding will also be offered. HVA and welding will be taught at Cochise College.
Seeking to relieve Buena’s student counselors, who are often tied up in clerical duties that take them from students they could be helping, Young told the board she would like to see additional staff added to assist counselors with their daily workload.
“Each counselor has over 400 students on their caseload to work with,” she explained. “There’s been an increase in student needs, both academically and socially/emotionally since returning to in-person instruction. We’re looking for a better way to reach out to the needs of our students.”
By adding a clerk/typist, a CTE counselor, a social worker and an additional program in conjunction with Fort Huachuca, which is currently in the works, Young pointed out it would help free up time for counselors to be able to work more effectively with students.
“All this (would be) for the continuous improvement for students’ success and to give them the tools so they can be successful,” she said.