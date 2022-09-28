BHS reunion side

From left, editors Melanie Devine, Suzanne Levinson and Donna Coburn look over the day's news copy for Buena's Pegasus newspaper in 1972.

SIERRA VISTA — Suzanne Levinson, who graduated from Buena High in 1972, was the BHS yearbook editor and Pegasus newspaper editor. She went on to be the managing editor of the Sierra Vista Herald and the neighbors section editor at the Miami Herald, where she later served as director of site operations. Before she retired, she was head of digital news for the McClatchy Co. in North Carolina.

“I wouldn’t be a (now retired) journalist if it hadn’t been for Buena High School and the Sierra Vista Herald/Dispatch. I signed up for journalism with teacher and newspaper adviser John Birt, who came to our English class to recruit freshmen. I jumped at the chance to take a class in the morning session with the juniors and seniors, as we were on split sessions that year.

