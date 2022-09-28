SIERRA VISTA — Suzanne Levinson, who graduated from Buena High in 1972, was the BHS yearbook editor and Pegasus newspaper editor. She went on to be the managing editor of the Sierra Vista Herald and the neighbors section editor at the Miami Herald, where she later served as director of site operations. Before she retired, she was head of digital news for the McClatchy Co. in North Carolina.
“I wouldn’t be a (now retired) journalist if it hadn’t been for Buena High School and the Sierra Vista Herald/Dispatch. I signed up for journalism with teacher and newspaper adviser John Birt, who came to our English class to recruit freshmen. I jumped at the chance to take a class in the morning session with the juniors and seniors, as we were on split sessions that year.
“My last two years at Buena I served as managing editor of the Pegasus, learning everything from reporting and editing to designing pages and working with the school’s own presses in the print shop. Mr. Birt is the one who encouraged me to apply to Northwestern University’s Medill School of Journalism (first to a summer program and then for college), and I was lucky enough to get financial aid. Both my parents were teachers — Geoffrey Levinson taught science and math at Buena and Frances Levinson taught kindergarten at Fort Huachuca — so I really needed the aid.
“My first journalism job was at the Herald in 1976. After some time covering schools, city council and crime, writing features and helping the newspaper transition from twice weekly to daily publication, I was named managing editor. In 1980 I left to join the Miami Herald in Florida, where I worked as reporter, editor, suburban editor, day city editor, one of the first digital editors of the website, and eventually as head of digital news for McClatchy, which owned the Miami paper and 30 others.
“So my years at Buena and the Herald were key to my career.
“But it is my classmates, many of whom will be at our reunion, I remember the most. We grew up together in the playgrounds and classrooms of Sierra Vista. Today, on Zoom calls as we plan this reunion, it feels like the same group of friends as it did 50 years ago. I suppose every class feels like theirs was the most tight-knit, but the Class of 1972 still feels that way.”