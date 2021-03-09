Four high achieving Cochise College students will be celebrated for their outstanding academic achievements and named the All-Arizona Academic Team. All-Arizona students demonstrate academic excellence, leadership, and service. Each student is working towards an associate degree, maintains a GPA of 3.5 or higher (4.0) scale, and is involved in campus and community volunteerism. They will receive tuition waivers to complete their bachelor's degrees at one of the state's public universities.
Luis Carlos Estrada, Jay Melzer, Chris Odette, and Alicia Raber were among the few community college students from across the state who were awarded scholarships from the Arizona Board of Regents to help them take a significant step toward achieving their academic and career goals.
The scholarships are part of the All-Arizona Academic Team program that aims to point the best and brightest community college students toward enrollment at Arizona State University, Northern Arizona University, and the University of Arizona. Since the program began in the 1990s, it has awarded over 1,000 full-ride scholarships to Arizona community college students.
The students will receive their tuition waivers and be honored in March at a special virtual event. They will be joined by family, friends, and community college representatives to celebrate their achievements. Students nominated to the All-Arizona Academic Team are evaluated for academic performance and service to the college and the community. The nominations are reviewed first by business, civic, education, and government leaders, then judged a second time by representatives of various federal agencies and education associations.
Cochise College's All-Arizona scholars:
Luis Carlos Estrada completed a double major in business administration and communications at the Cochise College Douglas Campus. He transferred to Northern Arizona University, where he will complete his degree in business management or marketing. His career goal is to be a business owner and investor to help his community by improving the lives of many citizens of the world. During his free time, Estrada produces personal and professional development podcasts. Some of his college and community activities include volunteering to collect toy donations for sick children in the hospitals, beach clean-up, and fundraising for the food pantry. "My mission in life is to support as many people as possible with my knowledge, experiences, and network," said Estrada.
Jay Melzer is an artist and writer. He completed his associate degree in December. Melzer plans to transfer to the University of Arizona, ultimately earning a bachelor's degree in English Literature. He aims to further his education plans to pursue a master's or doctorate. While studying at the Cochise College Sierra Vista Campus, Melzer actively participated as a Western Regional Honors Conference speaker, Cochise College Pride Club officer, Cochise College Writing Lab tutor, and was a frequent Mirage Literary Arts Magazine contributor. "My career goal is to work at the University of Arizona as a literature professor while continuing to write fiction and paint the inhabitants of the American Southwest," said Melzer. "I am in love with the American Southwest."
Chris Odette's career goal is to work for the Department of Homeland Security and potentially run for office in 2022 to represent his district for the U.S. House of Representatives. He already began taking classes at the University of Arizona and plans to earn a Bachelor of Applied Science degree in Intelligence Operations with a special focus in Law Enforcement Intelligence. In a tweet, Odette stated, "from least likely to succeed, to GED, Combat Veteran, World Traveler, Political Activist, Husband, Father, College Graduate, Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society, and Scholastic Scholarship Award Recipient" He does all of this "#InMemoryOfChrishiaOdette, #ForMyJordan #ForMyJacinda."
Alicia Raber won the digital media arts outstanding student award and the award for English outstanding student. At the Cochise College Douglas Campus, she pursues an Associate of Applied Science degree in digital media arts. Raber plans to transfer to the University of Arizona to earn a bachelor's degree in film and television. Her career goal is to become a professional videographer and work for an entertainment studio. "Thanks to this scholarship, I'll be able to chase my dreams," Raber said.
To find out more about the All-Arizona Scholarship program or learn more about degrees and programs, contact Cochise College at 1-800-966-7943.
Submitted by Cochise College