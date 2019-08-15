SIERRA VISTA — Local college students are being given a boost for the new school year by the UA South Foundation, Inc, which gave away $81,000 to over 30 students enrolled for Fall 2019 at the University of Arizona South. Many of the recipients were recognized at an event on the University of Arizona South Sierra Vista campus Thursday night, with a second reception to be held in Douglas on Monday.
“These scholarships are very competitive, so if you got one, you’re doing something right. Be very, very proud of that. Congratulations” said Foundation Executive Vice President Clint Imholte to attendees.
The UA South Foundation was originally formed under the name of The University Foundation of Sierra Vista in 1988 to help the University of Arizona establish a campus in Sierra Vista and has been financially supporting the expansion of the university since.
Student Melissa Cepero received a $2,000 scholarship from Texas Roadhouse, which will support her as she studies elementary education with UA South after having earned two degrees at Cochise College. “I’m very thankful for this,” she said of the award and recognition.
Chrecentrian Nduwimana, who received a Sierra Vista Women’s Club scholarship of $1000, attended the reception with her husband and two sons and also expressed the importance of the support.
“It means a lot. As a teacher, I have to pay a lot of my own expenses. This helps ensure I don’t have to worry about it, I can go to school and still be able to help support my family,” she explained. “This is my last semester at U of A and I’m so happy. Yes, a scholarship is money, but it is not only about money really. This scholarship means the community has our back.”
The scholarships were offered on behalf of many organizations to many types of students, both incoming and returning students at the university, and included younger students just beginning their higher education to adults who are returning to school.
Some incoming student recipients were part of the “2+2” program between UA South and Cochise College, having gotten a two-year associate degree from Cochise College and then transferred to UA South to complete another two years towards a bachelor’s degree.
Connor Gavin is one student who recently completed two years at Cochise College and is now starting his first year with U of A South. He received a $3,000 Foundation scholarship as well as $1,500 from SSVEC, and says he feels “very honored” to be recognized. Working towards a degree in cyber engineering, Gavin said the opportunities presented to him by the program are invaluable to his educational goals.
“I appreciate that Cochise College has one of the best opportunities money-wise, and this partnership with U of A. I’m trying to graduate debt-free, and I feel like I can here with these opportunities.”
Local businesses, fundraisers, and as well as the Besselman Memorial Scholarship fund provided the University South Foundation Scholarship money for this year’s Foundation Scholarships, through events such as the University South Foundation’s 17th Annual Dine Under the Stars Scholarship Fundraiser. Other organizations also attended to present awards, such as Sulfur Springs Valley Electric Cooperative, which awarded a total of $10,000 to eight students, and the Sierra Vista Women’s Club.
Six UA Cyber Operations Scholarships were also awarded to students enrolled in those programs. A golf tournament held in April raised $12,000 for the scholarships.
The Education Unidos Scholarships, a program now in its fifth year, are to be presented on Monday and are awards funded by Douglas area businesses. They will be given to five UA Douglas students to support them in a future in the local workforce.