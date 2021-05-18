ST. DAVID — St. David High School’s top two graduates — Julia Dahl and Claire Daley — are close friends who share similar high school experiences. In the following profiles, the talk about their time at St. David High School and future plans.
St. David HS valedictorian
Julia Dahl
As St. David High School Valedictorian Julia Dahl reflects back on her years with the St. David School District, it’s the close friendships, amazing teachers and incredible experiences that stand out most.
The daughter of Alene and Lincoln Dahl, Julia, 18, finished high school with a 4.32 grade point average. She and class salutatorian Claire Daley, whose gpa is a close 4.21, are good friends. In fact, Daley said she has never been “more excited about coming in second before this,” especially when the top person is someone as “talented and deserving” as Dahl.
“I was in the St. David School District from kindergarten through seventh grade, then left for a few years, only to return for my junior year,” said Dahl, who will be heading to Cornell University this fall to study biology.
“Throughout my years in St. David, I made so many wonderful friends,” she said. “I think attending a small school like ours helps create lasting friendships with teachers and classmates.
Along with her required high school courses, Dahl took advanced placement English literature, calculus I and II college courses, a college introductory to chemistry class, English 101 and 102, two semesters of Spanish through Cochise College and a college U.S. history class.
Her extracurricular activities include membership in the Family Career and Community Leaders of America, Health Occupations Students of America and the National Honor Society and Academic team as well as serving as senior class president. A music enthusiast who plays the piano and bass guitar, Dahl is co-founder of the school’s first band club, an organization she hopes will continue long after she leaves high school.
Through participation in different clubs and organizations, Dahl had opportunities to attend conferences away from school where she gleaned valuable leadership skills.
“Spending time with my classmates and teachers outside of a school setting was really fun,” she said.
Both Dahl and Daley were Sulphur Springs Valley Electric finalists for the annual Washington, D.C., Youth Tour, but COVID caused the event’s cancellation.
“It was disappointing to miss out on that opportunity, but we both received $3,000 SSVEC scholarships,” Dahl said.
“Unfortunately, COVID changed quite a few things last year. We had our share of disappointments when sports programs, conferences and camps were canceled, but I’m grateful that we’re going to have a traditional graduation.”
Dahl has an older brother and sister who are St. David graduates and a younger sister who will be a future grad.
“When I look back on my high school experience, I encourage everyone to try new things and take advantage of all available opportunities. Enjoy high school to its fullest, do your best and have fun.”
St. David HS salutatorian
Claire Daley
Born and raised in St. David, Claire Daley is a fourth-generation St. David High School graduate.
“I’ve lived in St. David my entire life and have attended school here since preschool,” she said. “So, high school actually represents my third St. David graduation.”
The daughter of Nelson and Ester Daley, Claire, 18, is the fourth of six children.
“My oldest sister attended NAU, my second sister attended the UofA and my brother is attending ASU, so I’ve had siblings in all three state universities. My two older sisters have graduated from college and my brother will be graduating shortly,” said Daley, who will be attending the University of Arizona on a Wildcat Distinction Scholarship, with plans of studying psychology.
As she looks toward the next chapter in her life, Daley credits community-wide support for academic and personal successes.
“I’m really grateful for the St. David community,” she said. “Everyone, from church through school, has been so supportive and have encouraged me my entire life. I had some really amazing teachers who taught me academically and became friends and trusted mentors.”
Daley also spoke highly of her classmates.
“Most of us have been together since kindergarten and it’s been rewarding to see how much we’ve all grown and learned. Together, we’ve had some amazing accomplishments.”
Throughout her four years of high school, Daley managed to balance academics with a heavy course load of weighted classes, in addition to a list of extracurricular activities.
“I took three college psychology classes, advanced U.S. history, advanced physics, college English 101 and 102 and college pre-calculus,” she said.
Participation in extracurricular activities was a big part of Daley’s high school experience.
“I was a member of our varsity tennis all four years of high school. I also was a four-year member of FCCLA (Family, Career, and Community Leaders of America) and served as FCCLA president, vice-president and secretary.”
Daley served as a Hope squad member, a youth suicide prevention program that raises awareness about mental health and personal resilience.
“I was a member of the academic team for three years, a National Honor Society member all four years of high school and was a member of the Arizona Governor’s Youth Commission, where I served on the distracted driving committee. All of these experiences helped me with leadership skills and self-confidence,” she said.
In her parting message to future graduates, Daley encourages involvement in clubs, programs and projects.
“Take advantage of the opportunities that our amazing school and community offer,” she said. “These are the kinds of experiences we’ll remember for the rest of our lives.”