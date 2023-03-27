SIERRA VISTA —Spring has sprung, and though it may not be coming up roses at Village Meadows Elementary School, spring is still bringing a ring of green splendor outside the school's media center currently being updated through a grant the school received.

Thanks to a surprise donation by Huachuca City-based Grasshopper Landscaping & Maintenance of more than $11,000 for installing artificial turf bordered with stone pavers, Village Meadows is going to have a more usable area for its students — as well as enhancing it with a more colorful appeal — to a 50'-by-15' section that had been underutilized. 

