SIERRA VISTA — Yolanda Everett has always taken the initiative for innovative changes that have a way of bringing positive results.
Especially when it’s for the school district.
As a fourth-grade teacher at Village Meadows Elementary School six years ago, she came up with a novel approach, a new, flexible seating trend that allowed students to take ownership of their learning style by sitting on exercise balls or kneeling on mats at low tables.
She even had old tires fashioned into tables for students to share while sitting cross-legged on the floor working on assignments.
And the result?
She found behavior issues and distractions greatly reduced, which was a huge plus in getting students more interested in learning and paying attention.
Everett — who is now Town & Country Elementary School’s instructional coach — is still trying to create new inroads, this time toward improving working conditions for the district’s employees.
As a volunteer leader for the district’s nine-member Meet and Confer Team — a negotiating group representing Sierra Vista Unified School District's certified and classified staff in bettering overall conditions, including salaries and fringe benefits — Everett shed some light from the team’s survey at the governing board’s Nov. 15 meeting.
“Of course, we can't solve everyone's problem, but we try really hard to listen to the majority voice to address district issues with district administration during the Meet & Confer process,” she told the Herald/Review before the meeting. “We always confer and make decisions on the topics as a team before bringing our concerns to the district administration.”
After negotiating with administrators on specific topics, Everett said potential policy changes on those items are taken to the district’s governing board for consideration and voted on for approval.
For the 2021-22 school year, Everett said her group helped usher in five policy changes, one change to improve teachers’ working conditions, a longevity plan to retain teachers and staff and three pay/wage increases that totaled approximately $1.4 million for employees’ wages and salaries, which the board approved earlier this month.
Additionally, Everett said district Chief Financial Officer Kenneth McGovern will meet with administration in the second quarter to discuss salary and wage increases and in the fourth quarter.
It’s not an easy task, but it’s one Everett and her team have been tirelessly putting their collective heads together as they gathered input. Responses from 252 district employees from last year’s survey ranged from whether staff had enough resources to effectively teach and meet student needs, new curriculum recently added, school staffing and satisfaction with leadership from principals.
While the majority of respondents were supportive and satisfied with the district’s efforts, Everett told the board several survey questions elicited critical comments.
“(We need) better and more training for new curriculum/programs,” one respondent wrote. “Most have learned by exploring and trying on their own, which gets frustrating.”
Only a small percentage said there were too many programs, while 29% felt teachers had just enough already.
When it came to staffing, however, nearly 75% said schools weren’t staffed appropriately to meet the needs of students.
“(There are) too many behavior problems/too little trained staff,” commented a respondent, while others voiced strong concerns regarding shortages among teachers, substitutes and paraprofessionals.
“One custodian for a school is not enough,” and “one counselor for every school doesn’t meet the needs of all the students,” wrote another.
Special education also sparked concern from respondents; approximately 46% said there wasn’t enough staff to meet the needs of special education students.
“Resources for teachers (are) spread too thin” and (schools) need more trained paraprofessionals to assist in classrooms with special ed. teachers,” another commented.
The Meet & Confer team conducts surveys annually and presents their findings to the board toward the end of the first quarter.