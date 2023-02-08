SIERRA VISTA — A new state-of-the-art camera and video system geared to give Buena High athletic teams a leg up by studying opponents’ game footage — along with helping athletes send highlight tapes to colleges for recruiting purposes — is up and running.

The HUDL video management system not only eliminates clunky tripods and cameras teams once lugged to games; it has the capability for coaches to break down and scout game film as well as helping players improve various aspects of their game by reviewing uploaded video of their performance.

