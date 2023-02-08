SIERRA VISTA — A new state-of-the-art camera and video system geared to give Buena High athletic teams a leg up by studying opponents’ game footage — along with helping athletes send highlight tapes to colleges for recruiting purposes — is up and running.
The HUDL video management system not only eliminates clunky tripods and cameras teams once lugged to games; it has the capability for coaches to break down and scout game film as well as helping players improve various aspects of their game by reviewing uploaded video of their performance.
The new system has been installed on the soccer field since January and has been in the high school gym for two weeks, said Sierra Vista Unified School District Public Information Officer Valerie Weller.
“Everyone, players and coaches, is pretty pleased with how it’s working and what it's capable of doing,” she said. “It basically streams game footage and quickly provides detailed stats so the athletes and coaches don’t have to sit and watch tapes for hours as they used to.”
At a presentation before the SVUSD governing board Feb. 7, BHS assistant principal and athletic director Cole Colvin told the board how the new smart camera is revolutionizing high school and college sports analytics.
“A lot of high schools are using this for their athletic programs,” said Colvin. “It allows coaches to exchange game film with other schools and colleges and provides coaches with stat details of individual games and players.”
Additionally, Colvin said HUDL’s video system also allows players to showcase their talent with potential recruiters by creating highlight tapes that can be shared via video footage.
“They can be emailed straight to a college coach,” he added.
One of the most widely used analytics and recruitment companies in the world, the Lincoln, Nebraska-based company made Fast Company's list of Most Innovative Companies in 2016. More than 200,000 teams of 40 different sports use the HUDL system.
Its smart cameras are equipped to livestream and record games, provide video storage and exchange automated stats, coaching tools and highlights for recruiting.
“After a video is recorded by the HUDL camera, it’s uploaded to the HUDL system,” explained Colvin. “Each possession of the game is broken down and identifies (specific) key stats. Teams are then able to watch clips, whole games or scout other teams.”
For basketball teams, Colvin said it has the ability to break down shooting 2-pointers, 3-pointers, free throws, rebounding and what part of the floor a team’s shooting strength or weakness lies so a coach can work to improve those areas.
The HUDL smart camera and video management system package came with a $10,000-plus price tag, which included additional sideline tools and other accessories for the football team. An indoor and outdoor camera were also provided.
“At a cost of $10,462 for one year, all 21 sports have access to HUDL video storage, stats, video exchange and HUDL assist,” said Colvin.
The HUDL camera has ball-tracking technology, which allows it to follow the ball the whole game. Teams can add their upcoming schedule to the app used with the camera; it has default recording times based on the sport it’s capturing.
Additionally, the camera is completely synced to uploading footage to the team’s video library live as it’s recording.
