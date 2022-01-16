SIERRA VISTA — When a threat is made to a school, how does the Sierra Vista Unified School District address the issue?
Officials at SVUSD and the Sierra Vista Police Department talked about how both organizations collaborate to handle such cases.
In December, SVUSD received two threats to Buena High School, one on Dec. 9 and another on Dec. 13. Both threats were in the form of a note left inside the school’s bathroom.
“Both of these incidents were handwritten notes left in bathrooms regarding a bomb,” said Sierra Vista Police Sgt. Tim Wachtel in an email. “Immediate investigations were completed with both of them and on the Dec. 13th one, we were able to identify the student who left the note.”
In the Dec. 9 incident, SVUSD posted on Facebook that Buena administration located all students within the vicinity of the restroom and called SVPD. SVPD and Buena administration interviewed the students regarding the note.
After their investigation, SVPD concluded that there was no threat to the school or students.
However, with the Dec. 13 threat, BHS administrators activated a “shelter-in-place” order.
SVUSD Public Information Officer Valerie Weller said that the shelter-in-place order was activated because the Dec. 13 threat included more specific details.
“The threat had a bit more details than the previous one,” said Weller. “And it was also about to be lunch, and so, that would have made the investigation a little harder to track down a student we needed to talk to — or if the threat was credible — there would be a lot more students who would not be in a secure location.”
According to a Dec. 13 post on SVUSD’s Facebook page, BHS admin and SVPD located all the students involved, including the author of the threat.
“After an initial investigation the SVPD determined that there was no threat to the students or school and the Shelter in Place order was lifted and classes resumed,” the post concluded.
The shelter-in-place order was activated at 10:45 a.m. and was lifted at 11:20 a.m., according to the district’s Facebook post.
“The student was taken into custody at the school and immediately referred/released to their parents for Disruption of Education Institution and Threatening/Intimidating,” said Wachtel.
“The investigation continued after the shelter in place was lifted by the school as we felt the immediate threat to the school was no longer,” he continued. “Even though the first incident on Dec. 9 was similar, we were not able to identify the source where it came from.”
Weller said that when a shelter-in-place order is activated, instruction continues but students are required to remain in the classroom. She said this differs from a lockdown order — in which all instruction and activity halts and doors are barricaded.
“During a shelter-in-place, no one will be allowed onto campus — that’s not already on campus — except for law enforcement,” said Weller. “So a parent couldn’t necessarily come and pick up their child...A lockdown is instruction no longer happens. If it is a passing period, they go to the closest classroom and we take safety measures like jamming doors, turning off the lights, it’s quiet, there’s no talking, you’re hiding — so it’s a much different set of rules.
“Something like that would happen — say if there’s a gunman on campus, the lockdown would be ordered. (If) campus is lockdown, parents will not be allowed on any of the campuses during a lockdown. We do encourage that our parents — and the community — know that, so they don’t drive to the school and potentially get in the way of law enforcement coming on to campus, or lining up in the parking lot and a firetruck can’t get in — that would be a problem.”
“There weren’t any more calls for school threats in comparison to previous years,” said SVPD school resource officer Frank Valdez. “Some years you get more, some years you get less. I wouldn’t say it’s any more.”
He said that SVPD has been monitoring the rise in several TikTok videos that included content encouraging students to vandalize school property and forewarning school bombings and shootings.
The Associated Press reported on Dec. 16 that multiple viral, anonymous TikTok posts circulated on the platform warning that multiple schools would receive shooting and bomb threats on Dec. 17.
School administrators around the country responded by increasing security presence.
“The district has been in contact with the Sierra Vista Police Department and the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office regarding the post,” according to a Facebook post SVUSD made on Dec. 16. “We may have an increased police presence in our buildings on Friday as an added precaution.”
Weller emphasized the importance of parents discussing these threats — including the consequences — with their children.
“Anytime there is more of a digital social media threat, we always follow (with) a statement about the importance of talking with your students about making these kinds of threats on social media,” said Weller.
“There are consequences to these actions,” she continued. “All threats we will take very seriously to the point that we will follow our disciplinary policies that can lead to suspension, long-term suspension, expulsion and even criminal charges.”