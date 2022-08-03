Serenity Robertson, 14, and her brother Emmett, 12, listen to Bob Hollister of Cochise County Emergency Management Services as he explains the role of the county's mobile communications unit during National Night Out in Huachuca City.
HUACHUCA CITY — Families filled the Huachuca City town complex Friday evening for National Night Out and a back to school fair, two events organized to help kick off the start of Tombstone Unified School District’s new school year.
“The police department is hosting National Night Out and Huachuca City Library organizes the back to school fair,” said Huachuca City Police Chief Jim Thies. “It’s a great collaborative effort that we work on to help start the first day of school for the Tombstone District. We hold these two events every year on the Friday before the first day of school.”
About 10 law enforcement agencies and other emergency responders were represented at this year’s National Night Out, an event that gives the community opportunities to meet law enforcement officers from different agencies as well as fire and medical first responders, Thies said.
Youngsters were invited to check out Fry Fire Department’s smoke house and chat with firefighters. Some climbed into Cochise County’s mobile communications unit where Bob Hollister of Cochise County Emergency Management Services talked to them about the unit’s role as a major dispatch center when emergencies happen.
One of the event’s big draws was canine handler Ethan Slusser of the Sierra Vista Police Department and his canine partner Layla.
“I thought Layla was really cool,” said 10-year-old Braydon Durr, who will be starting sixth grade on Monday. “She looked like she was having a lot of fun doing her job. It wasn’t even work for her, just a lot of fun. Kind of like going to Disneyland.”
Around 200 children received free backpacks filled with school supplies through the back to school fair organized by the town library.
Stephanie Fulton, Huachuca City’s director of library and community services, said 10 nonprofit organizations were represented in the town’s senior center as part of the back to school event where they provided valuable resource information for families. Benson Hospital, Healthy Huachuca City, Project Encore and Huachuca City Community Garden were some of the participating groups.
“This has been really well attended,” Matthew Foldenauer, an Arizona Ranger with the Sierra Vista Company, said while assisting with Friday’s event. “There are a lot of agencies represented here and folks are taking advantage of the school supplies that the town is giving away. The kids are having a lot of fun, and I think events like this are why the broader community has such a good relationship with all of the agencies represented here.”
Sarah Robertson took her niece and nephew to the event for school supplies, resource information and national night out demonstrations.
“This event is awesome every year,” she said. “The town works hard to make these special for the families and they always turn out really well. Stephanie (Fulton) and Suzanne (Harvey, town manager) really put a lot of time and effort into the back to school fair and it shows. We look forward to this event every year and appreciate the backpacks and school supplies.”
The backpacks are stuffed with school items appropriate for different grade levels, said Fulton.
“We want to thank our generous donors for making this distribution such a success,” she said. “Without their support, along with participation from a number of volunteers and the non-profits, this event would not have been possible.”