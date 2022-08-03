Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

HUACHUCA CITY — Families filled the Huachuca City town complex Friday evening for National Night Out and a back to school fair, two events organized to help kick off the start of Tombstone Unified School District’s new school year.

“The police department is hosting National Night Out and Huachuca City Library organizes the back to school fair,” said Huachuca City Police Chief Jim Thies. “It’s a great collaborative effort that we work on to help start the first day of school for the Tombstone District. We hold these two events every year on the Friday before the first day of school.”

Tags