HUACHUCA CITY — Students enrolled in Tombstone Unified School District start classes Monday.
In celebration of the new school year, Huachuca City School is hosting a Meet Your Teacher night from 5 to 6:30 p.m. on Friday, followed by a town-sponsored Back to School Fair and National Night Out held in the Huachuca City Library and town complex parking area.
Backpacks filled with school supplies will be distributed out of the library while supplies last.
“The backpacks are for children who live in Huachuca City and Whetstone, or who attend school in Tombstone Unified School District,” said Stephanie Fulton, director of library and community services. “We’re going to have a number of informational booths on programs and resources that are available for children and families. Some local organizations include HeadStart, First Things First, Huachuca City Lions Club, University of Arizona Cooperative Extension, the mobile Chiricahua Health Clinic, and much more.”
Hosted by the Huachuca City Police Department, National Night Out features a number of local law enforcement agencies and first responders, said Police Chief Jim Thies.
“National Night Out gives the community an opportunity to to meet law enforcement officers for different agencies, as well as fire and medical first responders,” Thies said. “Along with Huachuca City PD and Whetstone Fire, we’re expecting the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office, Sierra Vista PD, U.S. Border Patrol, Tombstone Marshal’s Office, Fry Fire, DPS and the U.S. Forest Service, with a special appearance from Smokey the Bear,” he added.
Designed to help build positive partnerships between members of the community and law enforcement, there also will be hands-on activities for kids.
Static displays will be set up in the parking lot near the police station, and public safety officials will be on hand to meet the public and answer questions. Children will be invited to check out a police car and Smokey the Bear is planning to stop by and offer fire fighting tips.
Typically well attended, families are invited to come out and enjoy free sodas, hotdogs and chips while meeting their local first responders, Thies said.
"This event is a great way to help families with school supplies and learn about different resources that are available."