SIERRA VISTA — Joyce Clark Middle School will be closed to in-person learning through at least Friday and possibly longer.
According to a post on the Sierra Vista Unified School District Facebook page: "We have been notified of a second positive COVID-19 case of a person who has been on the JCMS campus within a 14-day period. The decision to close was made with direction from the county health department and SVUSD district administration. Because contract tracing has proven inconclusive, out of an abundance of caution, JCMS will be closed at least through Friday."
All students, in-person learners and flex learners, will follow the same schedule and participate in classes through Google Meets.
"Please help ensure that your student is logging into class at the assigned times," the Facebook post read. "Students learn the most when they attend from start to finish and assignments will count towards students’ grades. Teachers will email class specific information prior to classes."
Later on Sunday, the district announced two other schools would also be closed.
"Effective immediately, under direction and advisement from Cochise County Health officials, District and School Administration are closing Town & Country Elementary School and Village Meadows Elementary School," the district said via Facebook.
The district board will meet Monday night to consider a return to all-virtual learning as virus cases continue to mount in the county and within the district itself.