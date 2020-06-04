SIERRA VISTA — Gov. Doug Ducey gave the green light to open schools in the fall, but local districts are proceeding with caution as uncertainty still looms.
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman released her guidelines for reopening on Monday, leaving interpretations up to the district leaders about how to proceed. The “flexible” guidelines cover safety and social distancing concerns when thinking about opening the school doors in a couple of months. Cochise County Superintendent of Schools Jacqui Clay said Tuesday she is happy with the guidelines because it allows individual districts to be “flexible, adaptable and creative.”
“I like that the state has given us guideline and not mandates,” she said. “There’s not a one size fits all. Everybody is different.”
Palominas Elementary School District Superintendent Sherri Rosalik agrees with Clay that the flexibility is helpful since Cochise County is having a different COVID-19 experience than other parts of the state and the Palominas area is having a different experience than other parts of the county. However, she and her team are not committing to one plan. Rosalik said they are coming up with contingency plans for in-person learning, blended learning and returning to online learning.
“We are still viewing this as a constant moving target,” Rosalik said. “Right now the the most important thing is to gather information for parents, teachers and staff.”
“We have to be more prepared than before this.”
Rosalik said the district is sending out a survey to collect information about how “stakeholders” feel about returning to school as well as other topics. Sierra Vista Unified School District has a survey asking how online learning went and seeking parent input on returning to school. SVUSD spokesman Jacob Martinez said via email the input as been good and they are still collecting responses. The district has not made a decision on what they will do in the fall.
“The preliminary numbers are overwhelmingly positive but parents are rightfully concerned about receiving information and ensuring safety precautions are followed,” his email said. “We are still reviewing the Department of Education guidelines and working through our options and how we can implement them in our district.
“The district is not leaning toward any particular option just yet.”
Student and staff safety is the top priority throughout Hoffman’s guidelines. If districts plan to open their doors it is recommended that “visual screenings” are done for each person that walks through the doors. According to the guidelines temperature checks are not required and cloth masks are only required when students can’t be distanced adequately.
“Per CDC guidance, daily health checks/screenings are recommended when feasible and can include: visual symptom checks, which may include temperature checks if temperature checks can be done safely; verbal/written confirmation from parent that student is symptom-free,” the guidelines reads. “Please note that temperature checks are not required, and that fever is just one of many symptoms that may be screened for.”
Although personal protective equipment is not required per the state’s guidelines to reopen it is something SVUD is waiting on.
“We are following CDC guidelines regarding cleaning and sanitation,” Martinez said in his email statement. “The Personal Protection Equipment we have ordered is on backorder, but we will make sure that is resolved before school begins.”
Clay said she is recommending the county districts come up with a plan for how they’d like to proceed and have as many people see it as possible, including Gabe Levine from emergency services. Clay noted Levine can provide feedback on the plan for districts to consider and possibly implement.
“My recommendation is to get as many eyes on the plan as possible,” she said. “If we work as a team ... the plan is more solid.
“No matter what happens we have to communicate.”
Clay thinks that the schools will be open in the fall but says it will look different that what students and parents are used to. She added that from what she’s hearing, most people want to go back to school, including students who have a new-found appreciation for being in school.
No matter what the format is in the fall, Clay and other district leaders know it won’t be a perfect transition. But a mistake doesn’t mean failure.
“Nothing is stopping us from adjusting,” Clay said. “If we try and fail, it means we have to adjust.”