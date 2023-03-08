From left, Carol Jordahl, Education Foundation of Sierra Vista; Barbara Williams of EFofSV; Village Meadows Principal Michelle Wambach; SVUSD Teacher of the Year Mary Cangiolosi; Linda Mohei of EFofSV; Suzanne DeRosier of EFofSV; and SVUSD Board President Yulanda Butte. SVUSD Superintendent Dr. Eric Holmes is at far right.
SIERRA VISTA — When it comes to the district’s teachers putting their best foot forward, Sierra Vista Unified School District’s best of the best just got even better.
Especially Village Meadows Elementary School’s Mary Cangiolosi, who was voted SVUSD Teacher of the Year at the district’s governing board meeting March 7 by a committee of her peers for her exceptional dedication to the education of her first-grade students.
“Since day one, Mary Cangiolosi helps develop little heroes who aren't afraid of failing or making a mistake but rise when faced with adversity,” wrote Village Meadows principal Michelle Wambach in her letter of recommendation.
"Her heroic actions, her leadership, and the language she uses in how she speaks about students is the reason we will not just have one superhero rise from our school but ALL because our kids are our future, a superhero just waiting to be discovered.
"She believes in her students, listens to them and teaches them to be problem solvers.”
SVUSD honored seven other teachers as teacher of the year nominees, which included Town & Country Elementary School special education teacher Sarah Peterson, Pueblo Del Sol Elementary School fourth-grade teacher Haley Lewis, Huachuca Mountain Elementary School sixth-grade teacher Tana LaPaglia, Carmichael Elementary School second-grade teacher Rosy May Aquino-Castro, Bella Vista Elementary School sixth-grade teacher Jaci Sieler, Joyce Clark Middle School history teacher Michael Davidson and Buena High School history teacher Jill Osterman.
Each nominee has been submitted for the annual Cochise County Teacher of the Year event, which will be held next month.
“This is my favorite meeting of the year,” said SVUSD Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum & Instruction Terri Romo. “We get to honor the hard work of our teachers. Our teachers are phenomenal; they work so hard each and every day. I would put a SVUSD teacher up against anyone anytime.
“They represent us so well.”
In other business, the board approved to accept more than $2 million funds from the state’s Building Renewal Grant Funds to upgrade and improve three Sierra Vista schools. OK'd was $1,640,622.40 to re-roof Joyce Clark Middle School along with $555,990.60 to weatherize the school. Town & County Elementary School will also receive a new roof estimated at $4,318.21.
Along with funding school operations, the state of Arizona also funds construction of new schools as well as repairing and maintaining existing schools. At one time, Arizona had a building renewal formula that distributed dollars to every district each year. But lawmakers fully funded the formula only once and repealed it in 2019.
Now, schools must compete for building renewal grants. This year’s budget includes just less than $200 million for school building renewal grants. While this is more than the Legislature has ever provided for these grants, it is still below the nearly $300 million the building renewal formula would have provided and does not account for the more than $3 billion that schools did not receive going back to 2005.
