From left, Carol Jordahl, Education Foundation of Sierra Vista; Barbara Williams of EFofSV; Village Meadows Principal Michelle Wambach; SVUSD Teacher of the Year Mary Cangiolosi; Linda Mohei of EFofSV; Suzanne DeRosier of EFofSV; and SVUSD Board President Yulanda Butte. SVUSD Superintendent Dr. Eric Holmes is at far right.

SIERRA VISTA — When it comes to the district’s teachers putting their best foot forward, Sierra Vista Unified School District’s best of the best just got even better.

Especially Village Meadows Elementary School’s Mary Cangiolosi, who was voted SVUSD Teacher of the Year at the district’s governing board meeting March 7 by a committee of her peers for her exceptional dedication to the education of her first-grade students.

