The Tombstone Unified School District has a new governing board member in Susie Clay.
Sworn in by TUSD Board President Randy Keeling at Wednesday’s meeting, Clay comes to the district with a 40-year background in teaching and was appointed to the position by Cochise County Superintendent of Schools Jacqui Clay. She fills a seat vacated by the death of former board member Stephanie Fuller.
Clay arrived in Tombstone in 1992 from Virginia and taught for the school district as an art teacher for two years. She worked at all three district campuses — Tombstone High School, Walter J. Meyer and Huachuca City School.
“I immediately fell in love with this area, the mountains, the history and the people,” she said. “I’m involved with the Tombstone community, I own a house here and I’ve been working with the Tombstone Small Animal Shelter for a few years now. When I saw that the board needed another member, I applied for the position.”
In addition to Arizona, Clay has taught in Virginia, California and Maryland. She holds a master’s degree in special education from George Washington University in Washington, D.C., and has taught art, math and special education.
“While working for Pueblo High School in Tucson, I started the school’s ED (emotional disabilities) program,” she said. “Through that program, I taught students with a wide range of emotional problems in a self-contained classroom. I love working with children who have special needs. It’s my passion.”
Now that she’s retired from teaching, Clay says she looks forward to serving on TUSD’s school board and bringing her experience and expertise — especially when it comes to students with special needs — to the district.
“Tombstone School District feels like an old shoe,” she said. “It’s comfortable and people-centered. Robert Devere is a wonderful leader. Through his role as superintendent, he has taken the school district in a positive direction and always puts the kids first. I have a tremendous amount of respect for his leadership style and am excited about working with him and the other board members.”
She also had words of praise for Jacqui Clay.
“I’m very supportive of the fact that Jacqui Clay wants to develop alternative educational programs to help kids who are struggling,” she said. “Her alternative program has a mentorship component associated with it, which is so beneficial for at-risk kids. I think she’s wonderful and I admire her passion for all students.”
Susie Clay’s husband is deceased, but she has an adopted daughter who lives in California with her husband and two children.
“My grandchildren love Tombstone and we spend as much time together as possible,” she said. “They call Tombstone their ‘happy place.’ ”
Clay said she plans to tap into her background in education to help make a difference for the district.
“My first high school graduation as a board member is Tombstone’s centennial graduation, which is very exciting,” she said. “Going forward into the next centennial, we’re putting students first and growing legends.”