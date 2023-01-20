SIERRA VISTA — If adopted by the Sierra Vista Unified School District governing board in 60 days, a new science curriculum – complete with individualized learning opportunities, virtual labs and more engaging material — has the potential to improve the quality of education and critical thinking skills for more than 4,700 students enrolled in the district.

It would also be the first time the curriculum has been updated in more than 15 years.

