SIERRA VISTA — If adopted by the Sierra Vista Unified School District governing board in 60 days, a new science curriculum – complete with individualized learning opportunities, virtual labs and more engaging material — has the potential to improve the quality of education and critical thinking skills for more than 4,700 students enrolled in the district.
It would also be the first time the curriculum has been updated in more than 15 years.
For students who connect into the world of science, the new curriculum could also open doors for potential career paths.
In a sparsely attended community meeting that drew only a handful of residents at the Rothery Education Center Jan. 19, attendees heard an overview from representatives of the two science textbook companies via video stream on the comprehensive material their companies offer for engaging students in a critical subject like science.
What they heard was impressive, with strong emphasis on teacher-centered programs, textbooks authored by highly-regarded experts in the scientific field along with digital platforms designed to stimulate students to succeed in science.
McGraw Hill's "Inspire Science" — the textbook company's curriculum is geared for K-12 — has received the highest ranking, or most cost-effective for its overall science-based material. Its curriculum is aligned with the most recent Arizona science standards, said Heather Farnan, senior curriculum specialist at McGraw Hill.
“A great deal of work went into customizing the program for Arizona (standards),” company representative Carrie Guy said.
If adopted, the curriculum would not only directly impact K-12 students on how they would learn the new, interactive material, it also targets those taking advanced placement courses in biology, physics, chemistry and environmental science and could give them a leg up on the college-level advanced placement exams in May. The company representative said all the textbooks are aligned to the AP exams.
“This would be the first time we would be doing a district-wide adoption (of a curriculum),” said SVUSD Public Relations & Marketing Manager Valerie Weller. “That is beneficial because of the consistency it allows students as they move through grades. The last time our science curriculum was updated it looks like the elementary schools, Joyce Clark Middle School and physics at Buena High were updated in 2008. I see other high school science programs dated from 1999, 2001, 2002 and 2007.”
For younger students, the curriculum includes collaboration kits with hands-on activities like designing a roller coaster along with comprehensive lessons about observing science in the world around them, geared for students to “question and engage.” They’ll also learn about careers in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) fields they may feel an affinity for.
“We want students in Sierra Vista to be inspired by science,” said Farnan.
She’s not the only one.
“Student achievement is our focus,” SVUSD Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction Terri Romo told the governing board at a Jan. 4 presentation on the proposed science curriculum. “The (science adoption) committee recommends resources that will stimulate growth and factual knowledge and critical analysis … in order to assure a comprehensive collection of resources appropriate for the complete education of all students.”
Teachers who served on the science adoption committee told the board not only what they were looking for in a challenging curriculum, but how it would engage their students.
“One of our concerns as middle school teachers was finding a curriculum that would best match the way we are currently teaching,” said Edith Mendoza, Joyce Clark Middle School science teacher. “So the curriculum that we chose is similar to how we are teaching now. Interactive textbooks were one of the biggest things that we were looking for.”
Perhaps Buena High biology teacher and department chair Beverly Adams summed it up best: “It’s not only about learning science; it’s about how do you want them to think when they’re approaching science. If we can build them up before they get to high school, we can push higher and harder content at them, and push them that much further.
“I think we did find something that does provide a very good foundation on which we can build on.”