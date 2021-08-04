SIERRA VISTA — With the beginning of the 2021-2022 school year starting on Aug. 4, the Herald/Review sat down with Buena High School’s interim principal Nicole Young.
Herald/Review: Why did you decide to pursue a career in education? Where did you get your undergraduate and graduate degrees?
Nicole Young: “When I was in high school, I was pretty fortunate. I had some great teachers and a principal — I was on the principal advisory committee. And he encouraged students to go into their passion. I had been working with different groups and tutoring and things like that, and some of my teachers thought that I would be a pretty decent teacher. So they encouraged me to look into that. I went to ASU (Arizona State University— bachelors in history) with a History degree, so that I could learn the content, and did a post-bac certification at NAU (Northern Arizona University) to take the education classes. And I was teaching right after that.”
H/R: What positions have you held since joining the district in 2011?
NY: “I taught world and US history. I was the school librarian for a few years and the assistant principal for a few years (at Buena).”
H/R: Why did you decide to take over as the interim principal of Buena in December of 2020?
** SVUSD Public Information Officer Valerie Weller: “So she stepped in as our interim when Ms. (Kristen) Hale had to take some family leave … She (Young) was great as the assistant principal and we kept that continuity, and we thought that would be important going through this school year. She (Young) had been in that role, she was doing great in that role. And so, Dr. (Eric) Holmes did ask her to continue doing that for this 2021-2022 school year.”
H/R: Since becoming the interim principal last December, what have been some of your initiatives that you've implemented in the past year?
NY: “Some of the initiatives we have going on here: beginning a school-wide PBIS, which is Positive Behavior Interventions (and Supports) program which encourages and supports positive behaviors. We want to make sure that we show our students what our expectations are, and then celebrate those who are doing the right thing. We have a new food service program where we will be rolling out some new menus and some choices for students. A couple of new options for lunch that we’re really excited about. And then a new math curriculum (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt) for K-12. And at Buena, that will start with Algebra I and work all the way up to financial planning and go into our AP Calculus program, so that’s pretty exciting. We’ll continue working with our teachers to focus on essential standards, and then making sure that we review our data to promote student growth.”
H/R: Compared to the 2019-2020 and 2020-2021 academic years, how will the 2021-2022 academic year be different at Buena? (events, COVID-19 policies, full in-person learning vs. hybrid, etc.)
NY: “So students will be able to be in-person following a traditional schedule, so having six classes per day. We’ll continue to sanitize in between classes. We’ve allowed for times to be longer between classes, to allow our teachers to sanitize their rooms. We’ll work on separating our students as best we can, so we’ve offered in the cafeteria some individual seating in other areas. So they can have that. We’ve opened two outside areas for lunch, so they can kinda spread out a little bit more. I think the biggest thing is teachers are excited to see our students back on campus, and looking forward to a new year and new learning. We plan on hosting all of our traditional events as best we can as we have in the past. We’ve learned a lot from being online, and so I think we’ll be able to take the good of what we learned and move that and put it where it still fits best.”
H/R: What are some of the things that you are most looking forward to seeing with the upcoming school year?
NY: “I think the biggest thing is having students back in-person, and having them being able to participate in clubs, athletics and then the programs. All of those are what make Buena special because they are what kids get excited about coming to school for. And being able to do those again, I think that’s what I look forward to the most, being able to see all those students participate in those activities.”