SIERRA VISTA — Nine Cochise College students completed paramedic training and graduated in a ceremony Thursday, Sept. 29, at the Cochise College Sierra Vista Campus.
Each graduate spent more than 600 hours in the classroom and in practical skills and 624 hours in clinical and ride time to earn their certificate.
“I am very proud of each paramedic graduate,” said Kelly Juvera, Emergency Medical Services director at the college. “Every graduate is currently employed in a local position in Cochise County.”
The Emergency Medical Services Paramedic Class of 2022 also earned a 100% pass rate on the National Registry exam, far exceeding the national average of 72%.
Members of the 2022 graduating class are: Andreas Escojido (class valedictorian), Jennifer Fleming, Jennifer Gibbs, Joseph Gonzales, Max McCoy, Andrew Vidinski, Israel Villalobos, Thomas Wiedemann and Elissa Williams.
“These students have worked very hard for this certification,” Juvera said. “We have an amazing faculty and staff in the EMS department at the college.”
Cochise College offers a certificate and an associate of applied science degree in paramedicine certified by the Arizona Department of Health Services, Bureau of Emergency Medical Services.
