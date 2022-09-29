EMS grads

Nine Cochise College students graduated from the school's paramedic training course Sept. 29.

 Submitted

SIERRA VISTA — Nine Cochise College students completed paramedic training and graduated in a ceremony Thursday, Sept. 29, at the Cochise College Sierra Vista Campus.

Each graduate spent more than 600 hours in the classroom and in practical skills and 624 hours in clinical and ride time to earn their certificate.

