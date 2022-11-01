PHOENIX — The next governor of Arizona won’t have to first get congressional approval before raiding a special school trust fund account, the state Court of Appeals has ruled.

In a new ruling, the judges did not address the question of whether Gov. Doug Ducey acted illegally in pushing through Proposition 123 in 2016. Michael Pierce had argued the action, tapping the trust fund until 2025 to supplement tax dollars for public education, had not first obtained permission from Congress.

