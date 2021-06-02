The Southwest Association of the Buffalo Soldiers presented the following high school graduates with a $500 scholarship award to a college or university of their choice.
Buena High School students honored were Kayla Ari Avalos, Aurora University; Amiya C. Matthews, New Mexico State University; and Cleo O. Mccaa III, Arizona State University.
The Bisbee High School student winner is Jade A. Luinstra, Arizona State University.
The Southwest Association of the Buffalo Soldiers meets the third Tuesday of each month online at 7 p.m. For information contact Marian Fletcher, 520-456-6372.
The Greater Huachuca Area Branch, National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, presented the following high school graduates with a $500 scholarship awards as well.
Buena High School students who were honored are Kayla Ari Avalos, Aurora University; Brandon S. Deleon, Arizona State University; Alexia L.O. Jimenez, Cochise College; Cleo O. Mccaa III, Arizona State University; Amiya C. Matthews, New Mexico State University; Madison Y Monbleau, University Of California Berkeley; and Isabella R, Sagia, University Of Arizona.
Bisbee High School students recognized were Jennifer M. Toscano, University of Arizona; Maria J. Valdez, University of Arizona; and Jenitzia A. Valenzuela, University of Arizona.
The Greater Huachuca Area Branch NAACP meets the first Saturday of each month online at 1 p.m. Reach the group at naacpsierravista@gmail.com or 800-780-1750.