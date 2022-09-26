SIERRA VISTA — From harassment to threats — including waving a knife at their kids outside an elementary school and showing a weapon to their daughter at a different location — the parents whose children have been facing intimidation from an 11-year-old year since school began are wondering what it takes to protect them and stop a situation that has the potential to escalate.
Both parents — whose names the Herald/Review is not divulging to protect the identities of their two children — say they feared for the kids’ safety since the first day of school at Village Meadows Elementary. An adolescent not enrolled in a Sierra Vista Unified District school has targeted their kids with direct threats, obscenities and weapons.
Though their mother said she has called the police and the school superintendent’s office multiple times, the situation has persisted despite added police patrols after school hours.
“What do parents do when a child is being repeatedly threatened with a weapon from an aggressive juvenile who’s not a student at the school they attend, who’s practically lying in wait for them for no apparent reason outside the school property?” she asked.
“The police, especially Officer (Jeremy) McGee, have been helpful, but we’re beside ourselves with anxiety over this. What we as a family are going through is horrible. Our children are simply scared to go to and from school.”
On the first day of school their daughter came home, rattled, after a boy attending the school she said she didn’t know began shouting a string of obscenities at her. After the mother told her son to tell the boy to leave his sister alone, the boy punched her son in the face. No blood was drawn; however, her brother dusted himself off and put the boy on the ground.
The following day, the boy was outside the campus with his friend — who the parents say has been suspended from two schools for assault and is not an enrolled student — who pointed a 4-inch folding knife with a window breaker at the other end at her son and said, “Is that him? Should I kill him?”
The kids ran into the car of a neighbor who was picking up children and told their parents, who reported it to the police. When officers arrived at their home after talking to the mother of the aggressive boy, they said the parents could press charges or get a restraining order against the boy.
“We were shocked that you could actually get an order of restraint against a minor, especially one as young as 10 or 11,” said the children’s father. “We didn’t want to do that — we were worried about possible backlash. I really hoped we could resolve this peacefully with their family. Our son is not the aggressor here, flashing a knife and threatening to kill someone.
“But they have not been responsive and wouldn’t meet with us. I thought as adults we could end this quickly. We also thought having an officer come to the boy’s house might send a message and scare him. No one wants a cop showing up at their door.”
But that didn’t happen.
Instead, the situation escalated.
A confrontation followed at Nancy Hakes Park on Calle Real behind the school. The parents say the father of the boy who punched their son was threatening. After a heated exchange between both fathers, police were called and officers again advised the parents to consider filing for a restraining order. The police said they would start making closed patrols by the school to provide an umbrella of security and protection.
Since then, the parents have been walking their children to and from school.
Police records show that officers responded to at least seven calls for juvenile problems at Valley Meadows from Aug. 24 through Sept. 6. However, calls to school campuses on juvenile-related issues are routine for the Sierra Vista Police Department. Police incident reports for August and September show officers were also dispatched to Joyce Clark Middle School and Town & County Elementary School multiple times.
Parents whose children attend Valley Meadows received correspondence from the school stating, “On Tuesday, Aug. 30 a student was brought into the office at Village Meadows for bringing a knife to school. The knife was confiscated, Sierra Vista Police Department was called and the student’s parents were notified. At no time did the student use the knife to threaten students or staff.”
Part of the problem for the parents is although the school told them they were aware of the situation and the principal has been walking the students out after classes since Sept. 16, the threats and brandishing of a weapon were technically not on school property.
“We understood that,” said the mother. “Our hands felt tied, we have mixed feelings about a restraining order, and we didn’t know where to turn for help. You don’t know what’s going on in someone’s head anymore, whether they’re 11 or 35. I called the school superintendent three times to let him know about the situation, left my name and number with his secretary, but never got a call back. I know he’s got other issues going on, but so does our family. I know the kid threatening my children is a child, but he’s flashing a knife with a window breaker at my son and daughter and now a BB gun.
“My kids aren’t feeling safe going to school. Do you know how sickening that feels?”
Five days later when the daughter asked to go to a friend’s house after school a few blocks away — she told her mother she hadn’t seen the boy and felt safe enough to walk there — he suddenly appeared with his friend, glaring. He pulled a knife and what she said was a handgun from his backpack, waving the weapons at the girls.
“When my daughter described the weapon to me, I could tell it was a BB gun,” said her dad. “Still, this is going way too far. No one is protecting our children. If I pull out a knife and threaten you, I’m getting arrested. This is not OK. How many warnings does a child get and closed patrols dispatched before he gets his hand on a real gun?”
He said the police have been extremely helpful guiding them through policies and procedures about the situation, telling them to call and report each incident to help build a case.
But the mother wants to know how many calls she has to make before something happens that might have been prevented. She contends the system is not working.
“The bottom line is my kids are scared, and they’re looking over their shoulders going to and from school,” she said. “It’s ridiculous.”
At this point, the parents say they are close to filing for an order of restraint against the boy, but worry about possible reprisals.
“We went from being very lightly involved, thinking as adults and parents we could solve this with some outside help, to suddenly being heavily involved,” said the dad. “We’re not sure what the next step is, or if this is somehow going to get worse.
“But as it stands now, this is just not right.”