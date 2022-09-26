SIERRA VISTA — From harassment to threats — including waving a knife at their kids outside an elementary school and showing a weapon to their daughter at a different location — the parents whose children have been facing intimidation from an 11-year-old year since school began are wondering what it takes to protect them and stop a situation that has the potential to escalate.

Both parents — whose names the Herald/Review is not divulging to protect the identities of their two children — say they feared for the kids’ safety since the first day of school at Village Meadows Elementary. An adolescent not enrolled in a Sierra Vista Unified District school has targeted their kids with direct threats, obscenities and weapons.

