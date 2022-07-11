SIERRA VISTA — When it comes to paying it forward, Hope Struse knows how to pass the torch full circle.
Especially a welding torch.
After placing ninth in a national welding contest in Kentucky in 2017 as a Buena High School student, the Cochise College welding instructor returned to the event with one of her students last month who showed his stuff with a welding torch, dazzling his teacher and judges in one of the country’s most challenging trade and technical competitions.
Twenty-year-old Gabriel Lewis of Sierra Vista, a second-year welding student at Cochise College, took eighth-place honors at the annual Nationals Leadership Skills Conference held in Atlanta. One of the stiffest competitions of its kind in the nation, it showcases more than 6,500 career and technical education students — all state winners in their respective fields — competing hands-on in 108 trade, technical and leadership categories.
It’s a stunning achievement for Lewis, who Struse said entered the college’s highly-touted welding program without a deep technical background — it included just a smattering of beginner’s welding from a summer program when he was about 12.
In two years since he enrolled at Cochise, Lewis has not only evolved into a top-level, first-rate welder; the junior college graduate who was once homeschooled is now headed to Weber State University in Ogden, Utah, to pursue a bachelor of science in mechanical engineering technology with an emphasis in welding.
“He really put in the work,” said Struse. “Gabriel has earned everything he’s accomplished in such a relatively short time. He’s really got a great feel for welding. It’s been an absolute joy to watch this happen.”
To get a chance to compete at the National Skills Leadership Conference, competitors vying for a spot have to first win their respective state competitions, something Lewis did four months ago in Phoenix. Prepped on what to expect at the nationals by Struse — who accompanied him to Atlanta — Lewis sailed through three difficult rounds consisting of gas metal arc welding, shielded metal arc welding and flux cored arc welding under the scrutiny of the competition’s judges.
Each round lasted about an hour.
“Every one of them is a very involved process, where every second of every hour that you’re doing this is pretty intense,” Lewis recalled. “I’m really happy how I performed.”
Struse, who has taught several hundred students at Cochise College, was impressed with Lewis’ overall performance.
“I told myself I’d be happy with however he did,” she said. “Gabriel has worked his tail off from day one. He came after school and kept practicing and learning. I’ve seen students here come in with experience ranging all over the board, from strong backgrounds to very little. Gabriel started without knowing a whole lot about this. It worked out for him, but he put in the time and the work to become where he is with this. He showed a great aptitude for welding.”
Lewis’ rise to a top-shelf, proficient welder now chasing a bachelor’s degree in the field is one heck of a success story.
Introduced to welding through a Summer Campers program held at Cochise College’s welding department in his early teens, Lewis slowly became entranced with what he saw he could do with a welding torch.
“I made some sculptures with railroad spikes I still have to this day and signs using a plasma cutter,” he recalled. “They were some of the coolest projects I ever made. Suddenly, my whole world opened up that summer.”
He continued taking a few courses at the college later on.
“I fell absolutely in love with it,” he said. “I found something I could do really well with my hands, and that felt fantastic.”
After completing his degree at Weber State, Lewis said his future in welding is an open road.
“I’m not sure where I’m headed with this, but we’ll see where it takes me,” he added. “I’m wide open to wherever path this is going to lead me on.”