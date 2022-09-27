SIERRA VISTA — Fifty years later, they’ve returned from where they began.
From a tight-knit group of 316 students, 100 classmates from Buena High School’s graduating senior class are planning one heck of a festive walk down memory lane when they converge on Sierra Vista Sept. 30 - Oct. 2 to attend reunion events, including a reception, dinner, picnics and stroll through Art in the Park the same weekend.
For most of the returning graduates, it will be more like ‘The Return of the Prodigal Son’ instead of ‘Welcome Back Kotter.’
The class that graduated when BHS was still on Fry Boulevard — the same year that the Watergate scandal and the Munich Olympic terrorist attack gripped the world when Don McLean’s ‘American Pie’ was the number one hit song — is coming back to a much different Sierra Vista than they left. They plan to buy and dedicate trees and a memorial bench at a campus they never attended, honoring more than 30 graduates who have passed away over the past five decades.
“We’ve lost about 15% of our graduating class,” said Martine Robinson Beachboard, one of the class reunion organizers.
For many, it’ll be a weekend of rekindling long lost friendships, recalling high school pranks, teachers that helped shape the course of their lives, as well as pausing to remember classmates who have passed.
From a cardiologist to an Arizona Court of Appeals Judge, a Royal Mail Postman in England to a news editor, one thing the majority of the 1972 graduates had in common was the impact BHS teachers had on their lives and the direction of their careers.
“Our class members were activists regarding getting a traffic light installed at the Highway 90/92 intersection because it was so hazardous for cars and pedestrians,” said Layne Young, one of the reunion event coordinators. “We were the last of the four-year classes in the old building on Fry Boulevard. In fact, in ’68-’69 we were on split sessions (juniors and seniors in the morning, and freshmen and sophomores in the afternoon).”
They were also pranksters of the highest order. According to Beachboard, unknown students “stole” the iconic drive-thru ‘taco man’ (where orders were placed) at the Taco Bell owned by Jacquelyn Barwick’s parents and put it on the roof of another building.
At least 115 graduates live in Arizona, with more than 50 of those in the area, said Beachboard.
“Buena High School remains a happy, and comforting memory for me …” recalled Barwick, a Sierra Vista elementary school teacher for four decades, who still volunteers tutoring and remains active in the community. “Mr. Cisterna, principal, was an inspiring educational leader and remained a longtime friend until his death. Activities and events as well as classes, clubs and lessons, united us and gave occasions to interact, discuss, agree, disagree and contribute to our high school and community.”
Some graduates, like Dr. David Keedy and Suzanne Levinson, credit their teachers for pushing and urging them to reach their full potential.
“Mr. Humphrey, the band director, always seemed to push the students to be better than they thought they could be,” recalled Keedy. “Most all of the instructors at Buena helped give you the confidence to accelerate at whatever your interest was.”
Keedy recalled working at the AJ Bayless grocery store as a bag boy and stuffing coupons in his civics instructor’s bags hoping to gain brownie points.
“I remember my civics instructor writing a special note in my yearbook regarding the coupons that she would mysteriously find in her grocery bags,” he said.
He also remembers his old Chrysler Imperial he had painted in Mexico for $62 with a transmission so faulty he had to use the emergency brake to release the brake on hills, rollback and drive without using reverse gear.
“Believe me, it was hard to impress a date when you take her to the A&W root beer stand and have to ask the car hop to give you a push out of the drive-in, so that you can leave the restaurant,” he said.
A former Army brat, Jane Mueller moved to the area in her junior year after moving seven times in the previous five years.
“Buena High gave me so much, lifelong friends and memories,” she said. “Ft. Huachuca and Sierra Vista will continue to be a place filled with friends. The minute I turn off I-10 and see the Huachuca Mountains my heart is filled with memories of my family, especially my Dad. He is buried on the post at the base of those mountains.”
Martine Robinson Beachboard remembers her class as congenial and ethnically diverse, partly due to the backgrounds of families stationed at Fort Huachuca. She felt that teachers David and Brenda Meeker were an inspiration to many interested in theater and the arts.
“They were mentors to scores of students over the years, preparing us for the broader world of opportunities we would soon face,” said Beachboard, an Idaho State University communication professor emerita and who was awarded a Fulbright Grant to Kosovo to help enhance women’s rights. “You could have the kinds of conversations (with them) you’d never have with your own parents.”
Peggy Rice Schneider credits BHS for teaching her to be independent and stand up for herself, “to be more concerned about what was right and rational than what was acceptable.” She also lauds David Meeker as a big influence in her life.
“He knew how to get the best out of everyone. He taught me how to read a script to find the clues that defined a character” she said. “Now, I'm the general manager of a community theater with a vibrant youth program, I use those skills to help the kids on an almost daily basis. Sometimes when we are having ... challenges I'll catch myself hearing his voice asking me to look deeper, try another approach, and even admit ... that I need help. Like Mr. Bedolla (trigonometry teacher), they helped make me a better person. They both helped me pay attention to my life.”
Norman Spencer became a postman for the Royal Mail in England and said Buena helped define his career path. On a trip with the BHS marching band in Phoenix, he saw a U.S. Coast Guard recruiting office, and that’s all it took.
“I can recall the picture of the small boat on the water and thinking to myself, ‘That looks nice and cool,’'' he said. “I decided to try it. I ended up joining several years later, and I stayed for 20 years.”
From nurturing lasting friendships to learning how to apply yourself, class salutatorian Denise Conley (Lionetti) said connecting with classmates 50 years later feels they just left high school.
"We were a diverse group with a wide range of interests, but shared common values of acceptance and hard work," she said. "It's good to come home and catch up on how things have changed over these past 50 years."
Mo Portley, an Arizona Court of Appeals judge, can’t say enough about BHS, how it provided a stable community of friends and caring adults when many fathers were serving in Viet Nam.
“I did not know anyone at BHS, or what to expect when I started,” he said. “But, when I graduated, it was my community. And my community prepared me for college and beyond. How often does a student from a small school get to attend Boys or Girls State, a Model United Nations program, Rotary competitions or other civic activities? How often does a former teacher, who was also a student government advisor, call and stop by your judicial chambers just to catch up?
“And I was able to assist my community when I was a judge — a law clerk applicant included on his resume that he was a BHS graduate, and that got my attention.”
Like all classes that return for reunions that garnered a lionshare of inspiration from its formative years in high school, perhaps it’s the plaque on the reunion bench in the Memory Walk Gardens at BHS that best sums up the feelings of the class of 1972: In Gratitude to Buena High School, “For a lifetime of memories and the inspiration to follow our own path.”