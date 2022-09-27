SIERRA VISTA — Fifty years later, they’ve returned from where they began.

From a tight-knit group of 316 students, 100 classmates from Buena High School’s graduating senior class are planning one heck of a festive walk down memory lane when they converge on Sierra Vista Sept. 30 - Oct. 2 to attend  reunion events, including a reception, dinner, picnics and stroll through Art in the Park the same weekend.

Did You Know?

Careers some of ‘72 BHS grads have followed

• David Keedy, who played cornet in the BHS marching band, became a cardiologist, practicing in Lexington, KY.

• Denise Conley (Lionetti), who was the ‘72 class salutatorian, joined the Peace Corps and worked 40 years in global health & nutrition. 

• Jacquelyn Barwick has been a Sierra Vista school teacher for four decades. She volunteers in tutoring and remains active in the community.

• Jane Gearan (Mueller), who was in the concert choir, became a dairy farmer in Wisconsin and is now president at Mueller Hilltop Farms.  

• Mary Beth Perry (Walling), who was a pom pom girl, became an asset specialist and owner at Walling Properties in Mesa. She and her husband also own and manage some Sierra Vista properties, with an emphasis on affordable housing.

• Maurice Portley, who was the BHS student body president, was an Arizona Court of Appeals Division 1 judge and served as Superior Court Judge of Arizona in Maricopa County. 

• Norman Spencer, who played sousaphone in the marching band, served in the U. S. Coast Guard and became a Royal Mail postman in Nottinghamshire, England.

• Peggy Rice (Schneider) became a summer-season blackjack dealer in Las Vegas (“It gave me more clout with my statistics students during the school year.”). She was a conservation educator for the San Diego Zoo Organization for 38 years. Her grandfather was Erwin Fry of Fry Townsite.

• Suzanne Levinson was the BHS yearbook editor and Pegasus newspaper editor. She is the former Sierra Vista Herald managing editor, who became the neighbors section editor at the Miami Herald. She later served as director of site operations. She was also head of digital news for McClatchy newspapers in North Carolina.

• Martine Robinson Beachboard is an Idaho State University communication professor emerita and was awarded a Fulbright Grant to Kosovo to help enhance women’s rights. She also worked as public relations manager and website editor for the University of Maryland University College European Division in Heidelberg, Germany.

• Robert (Bob) Latta, who was the school photographer, became an attorney. His father was a general at Fort Huachuca while he was a BHS student.

 