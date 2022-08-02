Purchase Access

SIERRA VISTA — Starting this year, Sierra Vista Unified School District employees who have put in 26-plus years of service for the district will be seeing a significant increase in their paychecks.

In the works for a while, SVUSD will be implementing a Professional and Support Staff Incentive Plan that financially rewards both salaried and hourly wage workers for the length of time they’ve worked for the school district.

