SIERRA VISTA — Starting this year, Sierra Vista Unified School District employees who have put in 26-plus years of service for the district will be seeing a significant increase in their paychecks.
In the works for a while, SVUSD will be implementing a Professional and Support Staff Incentive Plan that financially rewards both salaried and hourly wage workers for the length of time they’ve worked for the school district.
Basically, the district is placing value on longevity.
“To retain excellent staff, you need to reward excellent staff,” SVUSD Superintendent Dr. Eric Holmes told the district’s governing board at its Aug. 3 regular board meeting. “The new incentive plan will start rewarding those members who have been with us the longest.”
For fiscal year 2022-23, SVUSD’s professional staff who have accumulated 26-plus years working for the district will receive a bonus of $3,000 added to their base salary while support staff will have an additional $1.25 per hour to their hourly wage.
Next year, professional staff with 21-25 years of service will see $2,500 added to their base salary, and support staff will see their hourly wage increase by $1.
“Basically, every year when you’ve reached that milestone, your base salary will be permanently rewarded,” Holmes stressed. “It will become a rotating process. We want to make this a permanent fixture.”
In fiscal year 2024-25, $2,000 will be added to professional staff employees' base salaries who have put in 15-20 years of service for the district while support staff with the same amount of accumulated working time will receive a 75 cent an hour boost in their hourly wage.
After 10 years of service to the district, salaried staff will receive $1,500 added to their in base salaries, and hourly workers will see their paychecks boosted with a 50 cent per hour increase in fiscal year 2025-26.
And the following year, the district’s professional staff with five years of service will see $1,000 added onto to their base salary while support staff will receive an additional 25 cents per hour increase to their hourly wage.
“It’s an incentive for people who come (to work for the district) and stay,” Holmes added.
In other business, the governing board unanimously elected board member Holly Sheriff to serve as vice president of SVUSD's governing board.