SIERRA VISTA — The Sierra Vista Unified School District welcomed students back for its second annual Summer Academy, a dual remediation and enrichment program for all K-12 students that runs June 6-July 15.
The Herald/Review sat down with Summer Academy Coordinator and Buena High School Student Achievement Teacher Breanna McDaniel and SVUSD parent Jennifer Doerner to talk about what the community can expect to see from this year's event and how it's impacted the youth who've attended.
Herald/Review: What can the community expect to see from the second annual Summer Academy this year?
Breanna McDaniel: So, this is the second year that we’re having this. We have a lot of remediation classes — which are students who need a little extra support in math and ELA at our elementary sites.
We’ve got a lot of enrichment classes. We have art, creative writing, PE, dance, technology, so many different things. And then at our high school, we have credit-recovery classes, so students who struggled through the school year and unfortunately failed some classes can have that opportunity to retake those classes to be able to recover those credits to get back on track for graduation.
H/R: What will be some of the enrichment and remediation programs offered this year?
McDaniel: So, at our elementary sites — each elementary site vary — we have art, we have PE, we have dance, technology, science, coding, creative writing, theater, music.
At the high school, we have science as well, we have fiber arts, which is like knitting and crochet and all of that. We have creative writing, we’ve got PE, we have auto and culinary and graphic arts.
For our remediation for the elementary levels, it’s just math and ELA. And then at the high school level, we have English, we have math, we have science, we have social studies.
H/R: How many students are signed up for the academy this year? Is this number up, down or about the same in comparison to last year?
McDaniel: So, we have 938 students registered across the district. At certain sites, this number is up. Their total number is up, but overall is about the same number this year as it is last year.
H/R: Has the district noticed any improvement in academic performance from its students who attended the Summer Academy last year? Are there any students who will be attending again this year?
McDaniel: Yes. So we had some great growth across the board at all of our sites this year. Our students who took remediation classes took a pre-test, and then, those teachers taught those standards. And then, they took a post-test and we saw some really great growth across the board there.
So, we’re hoping to see the same improvements here as well. You know, with it being the second time around, we’ve been able to work out the kinks or identify things that we need to do differently. We really are focusing on keeping our remediation classes small, so those teachers can really focus on those kids and close the gaps and make growth with them.
H/R: Jennifer, why did you decide to put your children in SVUSD's Summer Academy?
Jennifer Doerner: Because honestly, I just needed a place for them to go. I work full-time and so does my ex-husband, we just need a place for them to go. And with it being free, that’s a great option. But also because of COVID, I was worried that they were getting behind in their academics. So, that was mainly the driver.
H/R: What is your impression on the program? Has it fulfilled your children’s needs?
Doerner: Yes. Mine go to PDS (Pueblo del Sol Elementary). The way they have it structured is fantastic, the staff is amazing and the boys love it. Even though they didn’t need the remediation, I did sign them up for it ‘cause it’s not going to hurt.