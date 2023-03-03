PHOENIX — More than half the school districts in Arizona spent a smaller percentage of their dollars in classroom instruction in the last school year than the year before, according to a new report.

Figures from the Auditor General’s Office found overall spending on instruction among all the districts in the state increased by more than $377.5 million.

