SIERRA VISTA — When it comes to gathering research no matter where it takes them, Cochise College students know how to get their hands dirty in muddy riverbeds and waterways of the Western Hemisphere.
They also know how to present their findings like top-shelf professionals.
Like they did when a group of student researchers showed off their smarts against some of the brightest biology and ecology undergraduates from four-year colleges in a life science research symposium at Arizona State University in April.
Ranging from projects along the San Pedro River, monitoring marine life and genetics of an indigenous tribe in Mexico, the students took third place and two honorable mention awards at ASU’s 29th annual Undergraduate Research Poster Symposium, which serves as a professional development course for undergraduate research participants.
The eight students who participated worked their tails off with presentations at the symposium for student researchers involved in interdisciplinary projects encompassing psychology, biochemistry, kinesiology, bioengineering, medicine and philosophy. The symposium is funded by ASU’s School of Life Sciences Undergraduate Research Program and the School of Life Sciences.
Cochise College biology and ecology instructor Dr. Steve Merkley couldn’t be prouder of the work the students put into their projects.
“It was a fantastic experience for them at the symposium, and they had a lot of fun presenting their posters,” said Merkley, who was one of two advisors at the seminar along with biology instructor Frank Emanuele. “Almost all of the presenters there (about 80) were from ASU. We’ll try to keep students involved in this, and keep it going again next year if we can.”
In the world of undergraduate research, the ASU symposium is a big deal.
Especially how the Cochise College students went at it, documenting ecological and biological data like professionally-trained researchers.
Four of their poster presentations dealt with marine mammal monitoring — primarily dolphins and juvenile humpback whales — along with compiling research during a field trip in conjunction with Prescott College on the Comcaac people, an indigenous tribe that has survived for centuries in the Kino Bay area on the Sea of Cortez.
“All around, it was truly a great opportunity for the students,” said Merkley, who has been teaching at Cochise College for 3 1/2 years. “They really appreciated the research work they were doing.”
Two other posters that received recognition from the symposium’s judges focused on mammal abundance and diversity before and after monsoon season in the San Pedro River area.
For students like Kaitlyn Tyler, participating in the symposium has had a strong impact not only on her life, but on the path of her career as well.
“This is so great,” Tyler posted on the college’s undergraduate research Facebook page. “Getting to be a part of the Cochise undergraduate research team and have a poster presentation was one of the best moments of my life. The research I got to be a part of on the San Pedro River has shaped my academic goals ever since.”
But the young researchers weren’t through receiving honors and accolades.
Three of the college’s students were acknowledged for their outstanding research work at the school’s Red & White Award Ceremony April 28.
Katie Puckett received the Most Accomplished Researcher Award for her involvement in all three research projects, as co-author on the Cougar published paper, her field trips to Kino Bay and research presentations.
When she learned she was receiving the award, the 24-year-old second-year student was absolutely thrilled.
“I was very excited,” said Puckett, who plans to transfer to Northern Arizona University to major in ecology and evolutionary biology. ”I’ve always been interested in science, but the enthusiasm of the teachers here at Cochise just really opened it up for me. Especially Professor Ken Charters, who got us out into the field and involved in research clubs. I just fell in love it.”
Sergio Cebreros received the Most Enthusiastic Researcher Award for always having a “go attitude” with the college’s research projects, club events, Kino Bay field trips and research presentations.
Abram Gamez received the Down & Dirty Research Award for literally getting dirty for research, going into the San Pedro River to collect data and taking one for the team.