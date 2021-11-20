SIERRA VISTA — At the weekly meeting of the Rotary Club of Sierra Vista, Club President Ken Stickler welcomed the November Student of the Month, Ruth Choy, along with her parents Mr. Stanley Choy, Mrs. Jin Choy and Interim Principal of Buena High School, Ms. Nicole Young, who has been coordinator for the Student of the Month program at Buena and helps the club recognize the students each month.
Rotarian John Black gave an update of the Ride to End Polio event on Nov. 20 Past President Joe Puett updated club members on the Sierra Vista tree lighting, parade,and Santa Village activities on Dec. 3 & 4. The club has been recruited to support the beer, wine, hot mulled wine tent for the weekend event so volunteers are needed to fill all the time slots.
Club Foundation Director,Les Orchekowsky,made a preliminary introduction of Ms. Beth Garrow (via Zoom), who was to give club members a high-level overview of The Rotary Foundation and our club’s status in all things Foundation.
But first, Rotarian Ernie Garcia introduced the November Student of the Month, Miss Ruth Choy.
Ruth Choy was born in Sierra Vista and has lived in the city all her life. Ruth’s father, Stanley, immigrated to America from South Korea in the 70s and is a U.S .Army veteran who also served at Fort Huachuca. Ruth’s mother, Jin, was born in South Korea and lived there most of her life before following her husband to America.
Ruth is the youngest of three children. The oldest sibling is a young man serving in the U.S Air Force and her older sister attends Cochise College and plans to complete a four-year degree soon. Ruth’s goal is to pursue a career in finance and accounting and wants to complete a four-year degree after attending Cochise College. Ruth is driven to live a productive and happy life that requires hard work and making good decisions. Ruth loves America and appreciates that she lives in this great country. She recently found a liking for NASCAR after attending her first race in Phoenix.
As a senior at Buena High School, Ruth has enjoyed taking culinary classes and automotive technology classes. From her culinary class, Ruth earned a special nickname “Sauerkraut girl.” Ruth was volunteering at the German food stand at the Veteran’s Memorial Park and as part of a requirement for her culinary class, she prepared the sauerkraut for the food stand. The owners/workers of the food stand, mostly German, noted her hard work and dedication and they began to call her “Sauerkraut Girl” as a compliment to the work Ruth performed. Ruth had not signed up to volunteer for the next day morning shift, but volunteered and the ladies enjoyed the company and her work performance. Ruth truly loves the nickname “Sauerkraut Girl.”
Ruth’s speech to the Sierra Vista Rotarians about the Rotary 4-Way Test was focused on her experiences in the automotive technology classes with her teacher, Mr. Alex Wolfe, who she sees as one who lives the Rotary 4-Way Test and applies it to his instruction to the students.
Following her speech, Rotarian Ernie Garcia presented Ruth with a certificate designating her as the Rotary Club of Sierra Vista Student of the Month for November 2021. She also received a Rotary “Challenge Coin” with the Rotary 4-Way Test inscribed on it. A crisp $100 bill was given to Ruth as congratulations for her being recognized as the Student of the Month.
The presenter for the day, Ms. Beth Garrow, provided the Rotary International Foundation overview via a Zoom session. Ms. Garrow was extremely complimentary to the club membership for their long-term and continuing participation in Rotary Foundation activities and fundraising. She was also very helpful in showing the website addresses for information on the Rotary foundation and for helping club members track their own contributions to the Foundation.
Before the end of the meeting, President Ken Stickler offered his congratulations to Ruth and her parents and thanked Ms. Young for her continuing support to the program.
Submitted by John Spengler, Sierra Vista Rotary Club