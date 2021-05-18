WILLCOX — Bridger Sanborn, Willcox High School class of 2021 valedictorian, is an active member of his high school community.
He served as the student council treasurer; was a member of the National Honor Society, Math Club, Science Club and the Future Farmers of America; he participated in the Space Settlement Design Competition; and he competed in track and field and football.
The culmination of his high school years, after all the sports and classes and numerous Cowboys’ activities and events, will have him presenting the valedictory speech at his 2021 graduation.
Bridger, who has been a student in Willcox schools since kindergarten, is familiar with presenting a valedictory speech as four years ago he spoke at his eighth-grade promotion as the class valedictorian. Being the high school valedictorian was one of his goals after he achieved that distinction at the end of middle school.
“Some of my high school goals were to be valedictorian, go to state in track and field and to be a good student – but to enjoy my classes while still getting good grades,” Bridger said. He did achieve each goal – valedictorian; competing in the state track and field championships in the 110 hurdles, javelin and discus and definitely enjoying his classes.
Bridger most appreciated his smaller class sizes and the encouragement of his teachers.
“I’m definitely going to miss the smaller class sizes we had at Willcox when I move to the UofA,” he says. “And I’ll miss the teachers who were always so helpful and nice.”
Two of those teachers are his parents, Clint and Amy Sanborn. His father, Clint, teaches welding and his mother, Amy, teaches agriculture.
“We are so proud of Bridger,” his mother said. “From Day One he has been motivated and driven to do things well. We don’t have to push him — he always gets things done way before they are due. He is intelligent, he has a strong work ethic and he has the drive to be at the top. We are excited for him to start chasing his dreams.”
With his high school goals achieved, Bridger is looking to the future.
“After high school I want to get my degree from the University of Arizona in aerospace engineering for a career with NASA or possibly SpaceX,” he says. “I might even look into the astronaut programs, but that isn’t my main focus — but it would be really cool to do.”
Outside of school activities, Bridger is an active member of the National High School Rodeo Association. He enjoys competing in calf roping, team roping and steer wrestling. His NHSRA activities take him and his family to rodeos around the state at least once a month.
“Steer wrestling is my favorite,” Bridger said. “It’s fun and really exciting. Right now I’m leading in the state standings in steer wrestling.”
Bridger will present his valedictory speech to his classmates, his parents and the members of his schools and community at their 2021 graduation ceremony – then he and his classmates will receive their diplomas and become Willcox High School alumni.