BOWIE — Bowie Unified School District received a special surprise on Dec. 16 when Santa and Mrs. Claus stopped by for a visit. According to Bowie Unified Superintendent Wendy Conger, “Bowie Schools celebrated their last week with not only benchmark testing but treats from Arizona Nut Company.”
Conger thanked Joaquin Fierro “for the donation of the pistachios and candy canes from Mr. and Mrs. Claus.”
“Bowie Schools has had a tough year due to the pandemic, but the students know that they are loved and blessed. Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays. I am looking forward to a new year in 2021,” Conger added.
Bowie Unified is set to reopen on Jan. 4, during which time the Arizona School Boards Association will be searching for a new Bowie superintendent. Conger will be resigning at the end of the spring semester after 33 years in education, six of which at Bowie Unified.
“The Panthers have gone through many positive changes these past six years. The new school board members and returning members will be inducted at the Jan. 12, 2021, board meeting to be held via Zoom. Returning members are Mike Meyers, John Loyd Klump and Jeffery J. Goldman. New members are Ricardo ‘Armando’ Portugal and Riley Lucas Klump,” Conger added.